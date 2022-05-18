Inflation is soaring. Why did the Senate reappoint the guy who oversaw it?

As chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, Jerome Powell has presided over the highest inflation rate since the early 1980s. In fact, the only significant inflation during that period.

Inflation is supposedly the most important political issue for the body politic. So, what have President Joe Biden and the U.S. Senate done?

Biden renominated Powell for another term as chairman. And the Senate confirmed him by an overwhelming 80-19 vote. Arizona’s two senators, Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, voted for confirmation.

Republicans want to make inflation a winning issue for them this election cycle. Yet a majority of Republican senators voted for Powell’s confirmation.

Biden could always nominate someone worse

One argument was, if Powell were rejected, Biden was likely to nominate someone even worse.

There is some merit to that argument. Biden has now appointed a majority of the members of the Federal Reserve Board. Despite his claim that fighting inflation is now his top domestic priority, he hasn’t chosen a single hard dollar nominee.

All of them generally favor what is euphemistically called an accommodative monetary policy. All of them favor using monetary policy and financial regulation to achieve not just price stability and full employment, the Fed’s statutory charges, but some measure of social justice as well.

Meanwhile, inflation is wiping out the wage gains low-skilled workers achieved in the latter part of the last decade, the first real wage gains for that segment of the workforce in decades. Real wage gains are a tangible, rather than rhetorical, social justice advance.

Republican spending also is part of the problem

Nevertheless, Republicans aren’t credible as hard dollar advocates. Donald Trump spent his entire presidency jawboning Powell for even looser monetary policy.

To the extent excessive COVID-19 stimulus is a contributor to inflation, most of it was approved when Trump was president and Republicans controlled Congress.

There are a lot of factors that have contributed to inflationary pressures, such as excessive COVID-19 stimulus, pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions, the Biden administration’s regulatory hostility to oil and gas production, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But these create inflationary pressures and increases in the price of particular goods. The economy-wide general inflation we are experiencing is principally the result of excessive monetary stimulus and the Fed’s accommodation of excessive fiscal stimulus, through buying up the additional debt Congress has racked up.

The Fed’s balance sheet has swollen from less than a trillion dollars before the housing bubble burst in 2008 to around $9 trillion today. That has created asset inflation for some time, artificially boosting the prices of equities and real estate. Now, inflation has seeped into the general economy and taken off like a wildfire.

Fed is still taking small steps to fight inflation

Powell says that the Fed now accepts that inflation is a structural problem, not just a transitory phenomenon as the economy woke from a COVID-19 slumber. But its actions suggest that it is stuck somewhere between those two views.

The Fed did raise its interest rate by half a percentage point. But that just increased it to 1%, while inflation is running over 8%. The Fed is expected to continue raising its interest rate in half percentage point intervals. But it is nowhere near anything that would tame inflation if it is indeed structural.

The Fed is also slightly shrinking its expansionary balance sheet. It will allow up to $30 billion of Treasury securities to mature without reinvesting and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities. At that rate, it would take a decade to reduce the Fed’s balance sheet to what it was in 2008. It would take more than a year just to reduce it from $9 trillion to $8 trillion.

Where is Reagan when you need him?

This is not a full on effort to combat inflation and restore price stability. It’s small steps to create the impression of treating inflation as a structural problem while biding time in hopes that it will prove transitory.

The political discussion of inflation offers little hope or edification. Biden maintains that inflation can be fought with higher taxes and more government spending. The Republicans ignore their past, excessively place blame on Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill, and largely ignore the Fed while voting to reconfirm Powell.

In the early 1980s, the Fed had a chairman, Paul Volcker, committed to taming inflation and a president, Ronald Reagan, willing to back him. It resulted in a painful recession. But a lid was put on inflation that lasted for four decades. And Reagan was overwhelmingly reelected just two years later.

There doesn’t appear to be a Volcker or Reagan in our midst, or in our future.

