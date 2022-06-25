Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid

AYA BATRAWY
·5 min read

Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people's wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world.

This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil.

Economists say Russia’s war in Ukraine amplified inflation by further pushing up the cost of energy and prices of fertilizer, grains and cooking oils as farmers struggle to grow and export crops in one of the world's key agricultural regions.

As prices rise, inflation threatens to exacerbate inequalities and widen the gap between billions of people struggling to cover their costs and those who are able to keep spending.

“We are not all in this together,” said Matt Grainger, head of inequality policy at antipoverty organization Oxfam. “How many of the richest even know what a loaf of bread costs? They don't really, they just absorb the prices."

Oxfam is calling on the Group of 7 leading industrialized nations, which are holding their annual summit this weekend in Germany, to provide debt relief to developing economies and to tax corporations on excess profits.

“This isn't just a standalone crisis. It's coming off the back of an appalling pandemic that fueled increased inequality worldwide,” Grainger said. “I think we will see more and more protests.”

The demonstrations have caught the attention of governments, which have responded to soaring consumer prices with support measures like expanded subsidies for utility bills and cuts to fuel taxes. Often, that offers little relief because energy markets are volatile. Central banks are trying to ease inflation by raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, striking workers have pressured employers to engage in talks on raising wages to keep up with rising prices.

Eddie Dempsey, a senior official with Britain’s Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, which brought U.K. train services to a near standstill with strikes this week, said there are going to be more demands for pay increases across other sectors.

“It’s about time Britain had a pay rise. Wages have been falling for 30 years and corporate profits have been going through the roof,” Dempsey said.

Last week, thousands of truckers in South Korea ended an eight-day strike that caused shipment delays as they called for minimum wage guarantees amid soaring fuel prices. Months earlier, some 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) away, truckers in Spain went on strike to protest fuel prices.

Peru's government imposed a brief curfew after protests against fuel and food prices turned violent in April. Truckers and other transport workers also had gone on strike and blocked key highways.

Protests over the cost of living ousted Sri Lanka's prime minister last month. Middle-class families say they're forced to skip meals because of the island nation's economic crisis, prompting them to contemplate leaving the country altogether.

The situation is particularly dire for refugees and the poor in conflict areas such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Myanmar and Haiti, where fighting has forced people to flee their homes and rely on aid organizations, themselves struggling to raise money.

“How much for my kidney?” is the question most asked of one of Kenya’s largest hospitals. Kenyatta National Hospital reminded people on Facebook this week that selling human organs is illegal.

For the middle class in Europe, it's become more expensive to commute to work and put food on the table.

“Increase our salaries. Now!" chanted thousands of unionized workers in Brussels this week.

“I came here to defend the purchasing power of citizens because demonstrating is the only way to make change," protester Genevieve Cordier said. “We cannot cope anymore. Even with two salaries ... both of us are working, and we cannot get our head above water.”

In some countries, a combination of government corruption and mismanagement underpin the economic turmoil, particularly in politically gridlocked countries like Lebanon and Iraq.

The protests reflect a sense of growing financial insecurity. Here's how that has played out in Africa:

— Health care professionals in Zimbabwe went on strike this week after rejecting the government’s offer of a 100% pay rise. The nurses say the offer does not come close to skyrocketing inflation of 130%.

— Kenyans have protested in the streets and online as the price of food jumped by 12% in the past year.

— One of Tunisia's most powerful labor unions staged a nationwide public sector strike last week. The North African country faces a deteriorating economic crisis.

— Hundreds of activists this month protested the rising cost of living in Burkina Faso. The U.N. World Food Program says the price of corn and millet has shot up more than 60% since last year, reaching as high as 122% in some provinces.

“As far as this cost of living that keeps increasing is concerned, we realized that the authorities have betrayed the people," said Issaka Porgo, president of the civil society coalition behind the protest in the west African country.

Protesters condemn the military junta, which ousted the democratically elected president in January, for giving themselves a pay raise while the population faces rising prices.

The International Monetary Fund says inflation will average about 6% in advanced economies and nearly 9% in emerging and developing economies this year. Global economic growth is projected to slow by 40%, to 3.6%, this year and next. The IMF is calling on governments to focus support packages to those most in need to avoid triggering a recession.

The slowdown comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is still gripping industries worldwide, from manufacturing to tourism. Climate change and drought are hitting agricultural production in some countries, prompting export bans that push up food prices even further.

Rising food prices are particularly painful in low-income countries, where 42% of household incomes are spent on food, said Peter Ceretti, an analyst tracking food security at risk advisory firm Eurasia Group.

“We will see more protests, probably broader and angrier, but I do not expect destabilizing or regime-changing protests,” he said, as producers adjust and governments approve subsidies.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London; Sam Mednick in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya; and Mark Carlson in Brussels, Belgium, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters stand against abortion ban in Texas, first to enact laws

    More than 200 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in Houston, Texas on Friday, to voice their anger after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Texas is one of 13 states that in past months approved so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down. Friday's decision will ultimately restrict abortion rights in about half of the country's 50 states.

  • Fourth of July events to check out in southeastern South Dakota and Sioux Falls

    Looking for Fourth of July plans? There are plenty of options in Sioux Falls, around the Sioux Falls area and across southeastern South Dakota.

  • Where is abortion legal? In red states, women navigate a chaotic landscape

    The logistics of accessing abortion are about to get more complicated, with at least 26 states set to ban the procedure after the fall of Roe vs. Wade.

  • Drought is unearthing stunning discoveries from Italy's longest river

    One of Northern Italy's worst droughts in recent memory has dried up the country's Po River, unearthing relics that are typically covered up by the river's flowing currents. The Po River, Italy's largest river at 405 miles long, is also the biggest reservoir of fresh water available in the country. The persistent drought, which is being called the worst in 70 years, threatens to challenge Northern Italy's supply of drinking water and make life difficult for farmers in the region. In the northern

  • Pakistan plane carrying aid joins Afghan quake relief effort

    A Pakistani military cargo plane carrying relief goods for Afghanistan’s earthquake-affected people landed at the Khost airport Saturday, officials said, as tents, food and medical supplies rolled into the mountainous region. Thousands were left homeless or injured by this week’s powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which state media said killed 1,150 people. Among the dead from Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake are 121 children and that figure is expected to climb, said the U.N. children's agency representative in Afghanistan.

  • Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

    Clinics across the country shut down after Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

  • S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Finds Support for the Week

    The S&P 500 has found buyers during the week, as the 3700 level has come into the picture to show support.

  • Fresh produce program aims to supply Asbury Park residents with healthy food

    A Summer of Food Justice program aims to make fresh produce available to Asbury Park residents.

  • US Solar Sector Gets Industry Boost as Concern Lingers

    A consortium plans to spend billions on solar modules and says more action is needed following the Biden administration’s decision to pause tariffs on solar panels from four counties.

  • Stocks Shoot Higher. Powell Couldn’t Scare the Markets This Time.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed is 'strongly committed' to taming inflation but its efforts to do so by raising interest rates make a soft landing for the U.S. economy 'very challenging.'

  • Tear Gas Used During Pro-Abortion Rights Protest Outside Arizona State Capitol Building

    Tear gas was used to disperse protesters outside the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on June 24, CNN reported, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion.Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Bart Graves, told CNN that “troopers deployed tear gas after a crowd of protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the State Senate Building.”This video showing the scene was recorded by Hannah Miller.Protests took place nationwide on Friday, in response to the 5-4 court ruling. Credit: Hannah Miller via Storyful

  • NY bail reform secures release of serial shoplifter with 122 arrests who DA Bragg even wanted jailed: report

    New York state's controversial bail reform law reportedly secured the release of a serial shoplifter arrested 122 times who liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wanted held.

  • The last nuclear plant in California – and the unexpected quest to save it

    The Diablo Canyon facility, which provides 9% of the state’s energy, was due to shutter in 2025, but the state’s energy crunch could save it

  • The Leaders of Rich Countries Need to Stop Making Promises, and Start Making Plans

    It was a widespread loss of trust in the willingness of the international community to recognize the perfect storm engulfing African economies and to provide support at the necessary scale and speed. Or just listen to what Senegalese President Macky Sall says about how Western sanctions have worsened Africa’s food crisis and his appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to free up Ukrainian grain exports.

  • Lakers have held mini-camp for free agents, including Darren Collison

    The Lakers are doing their due diligence and looking in all corners for a diamond in the rough.

  • Knicks trade Kemba Walker to Pistons

    Shams Charania: Knicks are trading Kemba Walker to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? James Edwards III @ JLEdwardsIII Sounds like Ivey is staying put, Duren is going to Detroit ...

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)?

    Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • CATL’s 1,000-Kilometer Range EV Battery Picked by Li Auto, Hozon

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle startups Li Auto Inc. and Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. emerged as the first customers of a new long-range battery that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. unveiled Thursday and plans to start mass producing in 2023. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Eye Best Week in a Month as Sentiment Calms: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most

  • Oregon man injured after being shot with stun gun while in creek sues police

    A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek.

  • Nigerians blame fuel shortage on Ukraine war, fixed prices

    Nigeria is grappling with widespread fuel shortages that are forcing motorists to spend hours in lines to buy gas and causing prices to surge for transportation and basic commodities. Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused prices to import fuel go up by more than 100% but retailers complain they can only charge the price set by the government, causing them to operate at a loss. The government's promises that the shortages will soon end have not improved the situation.