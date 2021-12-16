Inflation squeezes consumers as holidays approach
Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to adapt to a new reality (Dec. 16)
Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to adapt to a new reality (Dec. 16)
Amazon worker Leslie Campbell said she believes she would've been fired for missing work because of the tornadoes if Dave Clark didn't see her tweet.
InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
Nick Saban weighed in on Deion Sanders and Jackson State landing Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit.
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
Max Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, played a vital role in the race but Bottas failed to support Hamilton
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
Insider's reporter expected Aspen to be expensive, but she didn't realize how much that would affect everyday things like coffee shops and dog food.
The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards
The expedition, described inlegal documents sent to the Supreme Court, is one of the most outlandish episodes in the hunt of evidence of voter-fraud.
Would Domantas Sabonis be a good fit on the Phoenix Suns? The team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers star in NBA trade speculation.
Paul voted against 2013 relief for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and in 2017 voted against relief after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
YouTubeA Connecticut school board member was slugged in the face by an angry parent Tuesday night during a debate on the future of Glastonbury High School’s Native American-inspired mascot.The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians. The school’s team logos were also switched fro
Photos show the cougar creeping up from behind.
Did Oklahoma State and Michigan just become best friends?
Just a few days after giving her and Kim Kardashian’s TikTok followers an impromptu tour of their home, North West is showing everyone where the real magic lies: her closet.
“There’s no place in pro wrestling for that. There’s no place at all for that.”
The United Center was electric after the Blackhawks scored three goals in 34 seconds in an overtime thriller over the Capitals.