Sunak willing to take unpopular steps on public sector pay to bring down inflation

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Laura Kuenssberg in the garden of Downing Street - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has said he is prepared to take unpopular steps on public sector pay to tackle inflation as he insisted there was no alternative to clamping down on rising prices.

The Prime Minister indicated he was going to show restraint on pay rises and refrain from funnelling large amounts of cash into helping people with their mortgages as it was vital for the UK to “hold our nerve” in the face of tough global headwinds.

He also defended the record of Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, after senior figures in the party accused him of being “asleep at the wheel”.

In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Sunak said he was determined to make “affordable” and “responsible” decisions on public sector pay, which “may not always be popular in the short term”.

“There is no point in me doing something that sounds popular and nice today, for example on public sector pay,” he said.

“I would be giving with one hand and we would just be taking with the other through higher inflation and interest rates. That’s not the right type of leadership that the country needs, and that’s not what I am going to do.”

He said that if he made the “wrong decisions” and the Government ended up “borrowing too much money”, that would “put further fuel on the fire of the inflation challenge”, making the problem worse.

Mr Sunak eventually conceded that rising mortgage costs would have an impact on family finances after repeatedly being asked if he would admit that jacking up interest rates would itself be painful for many people.

But he said he “fully” supports the Bank of England’s decision, as he insisted there was no alternative to “stamping out inflation”.

He said putting up interest rates was “one component” of what needed to be done to tackle rising prices, but stressed that that was down to the Bank while it was his responsibility to make “difficult” and often unpopular decisions on government borrowing.

It comes after John Glen, a senior Treasury minister, suggested ministers could overrule the independent review bodies’ recommendations on public sector pay, as it would be “irresponsible” not to take into account the effect of prospective salary hikes on inflation.

The Prime Minister denied he was living in some kind of “parallel universe” when it came to people’s day-to-day struggles with mortgages, shopping bills and NHS waiting lists, insisting he had “never said that this isn’t going to be a difficult time”.

But he stressed the Government had a plan which “will work”, and “we will get through this”.

Asked if he thought Mr Bailey had done a good job, he said: “I think the Bank of England’s track record, including the Governor’s track record, over a long period of time has been that inflation has been managed appropriately, and people should have the confidence that inflation will fall back to target.

“I can tell you as Prime Minister, the Bank of England is doing the right thing. The Bank of England has my total support. Inflation is the enemy for all the reasons that we have talked about. Inflation is what makes people poorer.”

Mr Sunak also conceded that “it will take time” for the overall NHS waiting list to come down, insisting the Covid backlog was “always going to take some time to work through”.

“Because of our record investment today, because of the plans that we’ve put in place, we are seeing that waiting lists are coming down for individual people,” he said. “I’ve always said the overall waiting list was not going to come down until next year.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.