Inflation: 'I still find I'm paying double the price on food'

Hairdresser Carol White says customers are increasing the length of time between visits

Inflation affects everything, from the cost of what we buy off the shelves to the cash in our pockets.

It measures the rate at which consumer prices rise and the newest figures show the UK inflation rate rose to 4% in the year to December.

But what do shoppers and shop owners think as the cost-of-living crisis continues?

BBC News NI went to Kennedy Centre in west Belfast to ask people how much they were feeling the squeeze.

"Wild" was one of the words they used to describe the increase in food prices.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, footfall at the shopping centre increased by 7% last year, according to its manager.

"Everybody knows there is a cost-of-living crisis and some things have gone up, but our customers are very savvy," John Jones.

"They know exactly what they need and they will shop around, they will walk through the mall and check prices in one store and then go to another store.

"We are lucky we have a number of stores that people can do that in."

John Jones said savvy shoppers had increased footfall at Kennedy Centre

Rising costs are hitting business owners within the centre, including hairdresser Carol White who said customers were increasing the length of time between visits.

"People aren't coming as often as they would have before," she said.

"But people love to get their hair done, so they would maybe save up or get vouchers for Christmas and then come and get their hair done because it makes them feel good."

The cost of running her business has risen, with her electricity costs up by 50%.

"Covid had a massive impact on hairdressers being closed for so long, it has taken a long time to recover, this year is the first time we are back to pre-Covid levels," she said.

'You can tell it's a slow month'

John Adams says customers are buying less and choosing cheaper cuts of meat

For butcher John Adams, who also has a unit in the centre, it was the strongest Christmas to date, but he said he had noticed people cutting back and shopping differently.

"We open up a Christmas club in September so it's easier for customers to save up each week as they come in. January is definitely quieter," Mr Adams said.

"Footfall in the centre is good but you can tell it's a slow month for a lot of people."

He said customers were still coming in, but were buying less and choosing cheaper cuts of meat.

"When they're coming in, they're not getting steaks as much," he said.

"They're deciding to change their dinners for stews because you can buy more of the product that's cheaper, definitely for the bigger families."

Kennedy Centre shoppers said they were cutting back on their food shops

Shoppers who were buying groceries explained how they were feeling the squeeze.

"Our food bills, I would buy every other day even for my daughter, I still find I'm paying double the prices so it's very high," one said.

"Before I would have bought twice as much. Say beans, before I would have bought two or three, now you're only buying one.

"Or you would have bought four if they were 50p. You are cutting back on the value of what you normally would get, I would have bought extra and come out with more."