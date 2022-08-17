Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years - live updates

James Warrington
UK inflation cost-of-living crisis economy recession interest rates Bank of England - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Inflation has surged into double digits for the first time in 40 years, piling more pressure on households as they brace for another jump in energy bills.

The consumer price index rose by more than expected to hit 10.1pc last month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. That’s up from 9.4pc in June and marks the highest level of inflation for more than four decades.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, hit 6.2pc. The retail price index, which is used for pricing some public services including train fares, rose to 12.3pc.

The figures suggest there will be no let-up for British families battling the cost-of-living crisis, with the Bank of England warning that inflation will peak above 13pc later this year.

Food prices were the biggest driver of inflation in July. It comes after figures released by Kantar yesterday showed annual grocery bills will rise by £533 this year as food prices increase at the fastest rate since the financial crisis.

Another sharp increase in the energy price cap is also expected to plunge the UK into a year-long recession and spark the biggest fall in living standards since records began in 1963.

The latest inflation figures will fuel speculation of further sharp interest rate rises after the Bank raised rates to 1.75pc earlier this month. That was its sixth consecutive increase and the biggest in 27 years.

07:44 AM

PwC: Things are going to get a lot worse

Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC, warns the strain on household budgets is only set to get worse.

Following yesterday's confirmation that real earnings declined by a record 3pc in between April and June this year, today's CPI inflation figures confirm that things are going to get a lot worse for retailers – and consumers – before they get better.

By far the biggest contribution to today’s record 10.1pc CPI figure came from food prices, with the monthly increase of over 2pc between June and July the highest seen in 20 years, and exceeding last month’s already heightened rate of growth.

Supermarkets have had little choice but to pass on price increases from suppliers, themselves contending with unprecedented inflation in raw material and ingredient input costs.

This has been particularly acute in labour and utility intensive categories like dairy, with reports of the price of a pint of milk having more than doubled in some stores since the start of the year.

Furthermore, the Bank of England reported in its latest Monetary Policy Report that supermarkets expected inflation to increase further in coming months, so there is unlikely to be any let up in the run up to Christmas, particularly as the delayed effect of input cost inflation starts being passed through in other categories such as meat, vegetables and packaged groceries.

07:42 AM

Reaction: BoE will stay in hawkish mode

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the hotter-than-expected inflation figures are likely to prompt another big interest rate rise.

The rise in CPI inflation from 9.4pc in June to a new 40-year high of 10.1pc in July was the eighth upside surprise in the past ten months.

Together with June’s leap in earnings growth, this increases the chances that the Bank of England will opt for a 50 basis point interest rate hike on September 15, rather than 25 basis points.

While inflation in the US may now have reached a peak, we still think that CPI inflation in the UK will rise to at least 12.5pc in October and that the Bank of England will raise interest rates from 1.75pc now to 3pc, even when the economy is in recession.

That remains a higher forecast than the peak of 2.55pc envisaged by the consensus of analysts.

07:38 AM

Pound rises after inflation surge

Sterling has pushed higher against the dollar after the sky-high inflation figures fuelled expectations of further interest rate rises.

The higher-than-expected consumer price index figure will pile pressure on the Bank of England to act aggressively. Earlier this month it raised rates to 1.75pc in the first half-point increase since 1995.

Traders are now betting that the Bank will double rates to 3.5pc by March.

The pound rose as much as 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.2113. Against the euro it was up 0.1pc at 83.93p.

07:29 AM

Core inflation keeps rising

Aside from the headline figure, another worrying sign for the Bank of England is the continued rise in core inflation.

This measure strips out volatile food and energy costs, so gives an indication of how price rises are setting in across the wider economy.

Core CPI rose 0.6pc in July to an annual rate of 6.2pc. With food the main driving force behind inflation last month, it's clear the price pressures have become embedded.

07:25 AM

Pressure mounts on Bank of England

The higher-than-expected inflation figure will add more pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to keep a lid on price rises, writes my colleague Szu Ping Chan.

Policymakers have lifted the cost of borrowing six times in a row to 1.75pc in a bid to cool the economy.

But the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates did not expect inflation to hit double digits until September.

The Bank believes price rises will peak in October, though some analysts believe inflation will climb even higher at the start of next year, when the energy price cap could soar above £4,000.

07:21 AM

ONS: Price rises wide-ranging

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said:

A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month. Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.

Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July.

Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year while air fares also increased.

The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.

07:19 AM

Food drives prices higher in July

Once again, surging energy bills are one of the main driving forces behind surging inflation.

But the data shows food was the biggest factor behind the jump in prices in July as Brits were forced to splash out more on their supermarket shop.

The largest movements came from bread and cereals (0.06 percentage points), milk, cheese and eggs (0.05 percentage points), and vegetables (including tubers), meat, sugar, jam, honey, syrup, chocolate and confectionary, which each contributed 0.04 percentage points to the change in the annual rate.

ONS inflation food - ONS
07:09 AM

Inflation surges by more than expected

The numbers are in and they're even worse than expected.

Inflation has soared into double figures, with the consumer price index hitting 10.1pc in July. That's more severe than the 9.8pc economists had been predicting.

07:01 AM

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Good morning. 

We start the day with another set of eye-watering inflation figures highlighting the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer price index rose to 10.1pc in July – up from 9.4pc the previous month and the highest in four decades, according to the ONS.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, hit 6.2pc. The retail price, which is used for pricing some public services including train fares, rose to 12.3pc.

The numbers highlight the strain on British families, with inflation forecast to surge above 13pc later in the year after another jump in energy bills.

The Bank of England has also warned that the UK will be plunged into a deep recession, with households facing the biggest fall in living standards on record.

5 things to start your day

1) Hundreds of thousands of UK households ditch Amazon Prime  Cost of living crisis hits streaming companies hard, according to Ofcom report

2) Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies  Companies consider one-off bonuses in fight for talent as inflation eclipses pay rises

3) World’s biggest airline orders 30 ‘son of Concorde’ supersonic jets  Boom planes are predicted to fly from London to New York in three and a half hours by 2030

4) Aldi to overtake Morrisons as UK’s fourth largest supermarket  Cost of living crisis forces shoppers to switch grocery shops

5) Russian gas exports slump by a third in blow to Putin  Gazprom could be forced to close gas fields as it struggles to divert supplies to China

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.4pc in early trade and the broader Topix index climbing 0.5pc.

Hong Kong shares started with healthy gains following a positive lead from Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index added 0.8pc.

While the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also rose 0.1pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Balfour Beatty, Essentra, Persimmon (interims)

  • Economics: Inflation (UK), central bank decision (New Zealand), retail sales, Fed minutes (US)

