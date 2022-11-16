Inflation surges to new 40-year high of 11.1pc

Rising food prices helped push inflation to a 41-year high - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The soaring cost of dairy products, eggs and energy boosted inflation to a fresh four-decade high in October despite government help to slash bills.

Prices rose by 11.1pc last month as the cost of living crisis deepened for households, up from an increase of 10.1pc the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It was the highest rate of inflation since 1981, while living costs were up 2pc compared to the previous month.

The latest increase was driven by the biggest surge in grocery bills since the late 1970s and higher energy costs even after the Government introduced a £2,500 cap on average gas and electricity prices.

Food prices rose by 16.5pc year-on-year after an enormous jump in the price of milk, cheese, pasta, eggs and oils.

The consumer prices index measure of inflation had reached 10.1pc last month, having returned to its previous high set in July after unexpectedly dipping to 9.9pc in August.

The latest increase in the year to October will hit consumers as they prepare for the Chancellor's Autumn Statement on Thursday.

Jeremy Hunt has warned that "we're going to be asking everyone to contribute more".

Rising inflation will also put pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates when it meets on Dec 15, following its 0.75 percentage point rise to 3pc earlier this month, hitting its highest level in 14 years.

08:07 AM

Inflation 'likely to have peaked'

City economists said inflation is likely to have peaked but warned it will depend on the Chancellor’s decision on the future of energy support, writes Tom Rees.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the "inflation battle is not yet won" even if inflation has peaked.

He said prices will depend on government energy support, food inflation and the "stubbornness of core inflation", adding:

The recent falls in global agricultural commodity prices suggest to us that food inflation will soon start to ease. There is growing evidence that the upward pressure on core inflation from global factors is now fading.

08:05 AM

Inflation in Britain second worst in G7

Britain's rate of inflation is the second-worst in the G7 behind only Italy, where the consumer prices index is at 11.9pc.

Germany is grappling with year-on-year inflation of 10.4pc, the US inflation rate stands at 7.7pc, Canada is running at 6.9pc, France is at 6.2pc, while in Japan it stands at 3.5pc.

UK inflation hit 11.1% in October and sits at the higher end of the range for G7 countries pic.twitter.com/a2sJuTFa3p — PensionCraft (@PensionCraft) November 16, 2022

07:56 AM

Hunt says Britain needs 'tough but necessary decisions'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blamed the "aftershock of Covid and Putin's invasion of Ukraine" for the fresh spike in inflation, warning that high prices are a hindrance to long-term growth.

He said tighter fiscal policy can help bring down inflation as he draws up plans to raise taxes and slash spending to shore up the public finances. Mr Hunt said:

It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation's finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.

07:47 AM

Electricity and gas rise could have been nearly 75pc

The bulk of the rise in inflation was due to a 24.3pc leap in utility prices from September to October after the energy price cap was increased from £1,971 to £2,500 on October 1.

However, without the Government's energy price guarantee keeping the cap at £2,500, things would have been much worse.

The ONS estimated that without the guarantee, electricity, gas and other fuels prices would have risen by nearly 75pc between September and October.

07:38 AM

Food prices up 16.5pc

07:36 AM

Household bills inflation worst on record

The cost of housing and household services is at its worst since 1975, even beating modelling estimates stretching back to the 1950s.

Household bills rose 11.7pc in the year to October, up from 9.3pc the previous month.

This annual increase is the highest on record, with the highest previous estimate standing at 11.4pc in 1975.

Households are paying, on average, 88.9pc more for their electricity, gas, and other fuels than they were paying a year ago.

07:30 AM

Pound slides after inflation surge

The pound erased its gains after the news inflation had hit 11.1pc in the year to October.

It had risen as much as 0.3pc to more than $1.19 but has tumbled down 0.1pc to stand at over $1.18.

07:24 AM

Bank of England faces pressure on rates

Inflation is now five times higher than the Bank of England's 2pc target.

The central bank has increased interest rates for eight consecutive months, including its highest increase in 30 years of 0.75 percentage points.

Interest rates stand at 3pc, its highest in 14 years.

Investors are betting that the base rate will rise by another half a point next month to 3.5pc.

07:20 AM

Gas prices climb 130pc in a year

Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner laid the blame for rising inflation squarely on energy. He said:

Rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation to its highest level for over 40 years, despite the Energy Price Guarantee. Over the past year, gas prices have climbed nearly 130pc, while electricity has risen by around 66pc. Increases across a range of food items also pushed up inflation. These were partially offset by motor fuels, where average petrol prices fell on the month, while the price for diesel rose, taking the disparity in price between the two fuels to the highest on record. There was further evidence that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by crude oil and petroleum prices.

07:14 AM

Housing costs up 9.6pc

Homeowners were particularly affected by rising inflation in the year to October, according to this morning's data released by the Office for National Statistics.

Gas and electricity prices were the biggest factor. This graph shows how inflation has surged in the last two years:

Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.6% in the 12 months to Oct 2022, up from 8.8% in Sept.



CPI rose by 11.1%, up from 10.1%.



These increases were driven by gas and electricity prices.



➡️ https://t.co/xlVI9UpAdp pic.twitter.com/5Viqzc65zR — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 16, 2022

07:03 AM

Good morning

The cost of living crisis has deepened for households as inflation has surged to 11.1pc.

The rise was ahead of economists' forecasts of about 10.7pc and shows consumers are already facing a squeeze ahead of the Chancellor's Autumn Statement tomorrow.

Asian stocks dropped and the dollar gained after Ukraine and Polish authorities said a blast that killed two people in Poland was caused by a Russian-made missile.

Worries over a potential ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions spurred a drop of 1pc in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Australian shares fell 0.4pc, while Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 0.1pc.

US president Joe Biden has since said the missile was probably not fired from Russia.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 1.1pc and China's CSI 300 fell 0.4oc by the midday break.

The struggling property sector weighed on the markets, with China's new home prices falling at their fastest pace in more than seven years in October, weighed down by Covid 19-related curbs and industry-wide problems.