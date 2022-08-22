Inflation Is a Terrible Bet in the Case of Linkers Plunging 17%

Greg Ritchie and James Hirai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- At a time of roaring inflation, bonds that hedge price pressures sound like a winner. In reality, they’ve been a disaster.

The Global Inflation-Linked Bond Index has plunged 17% in 2022 -- the worst-performing of the 20 key fixed-income benchmarks offered by Bloomberg.

The reason has everything to do with the kind of bonds that make up the benchmark. Linker indexes are concentrated in longer-maturity debt that have absorbed the worst losses as central banks around the world lift interest rates.

“Linkers have been total-return stinkers,” said Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach in a note to clients, noting a basket of commodities has instead been the best hedge for higher inflation.

Global inflation is still stuck at “nose-bleed” high levels and many central banks are expected to keep raising borrowing costs to limit price pressures. It’s a scenario that should be expected in an inflationary environment, but hasn’t played out to this extent in decades.

That’s before most of these inflation-linked securities were developed. In the UK, inflation is at the highest since the early 1980s, when gilt linkers were first issued. In the US, it’s also near a 40-year high, whereas Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were only introduced in the late 1990s.

The problem is borrowers often issue these linkers in multi-decade maturities due to institutional demand from pension funds, which need to match income against long-term liabilities. Longer bonds are particularly sensitive to rate increases.

Reckless Caution Has Damaged UK Pension Pots: Trow & Ashworth

The Bloomberg inflation-linked index has an average maturity of over 11 years, compared to less than nine years for the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark for investment-grade debt.

Still, long-term holders of linkers will be protected by their previous strong performance. From 2019 through the end of 2021, the Bloomberg index gained about 25%.

Investors could also focus on low-duration linkers, which have proved more resilient, if allowed to by their mandates. In the US, the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond exchange-traded fund has fallen less than 5% this year, compared to a slide of over 10% in the iShares TIPS Bond ETF.

For some funds, the pummeling of longer-maturity linkers is now creating a buying opportunity.

“It’s not been a good environment for duration,” said Thomas Walker, an investment director at Abrdn Plc in Edinburgh. “From here, we see increasing value in the longer dated tenors given the magnitude of the moves at the front end.”

