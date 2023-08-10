Inflation ticks up in July for first time in months

Inflation ticked up to 3.2 percent year-over-year in July and 0.2 percent from June alone, according to new consumer price data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

Shelter costs were the biggest driver of price increases, contributing to more than 90 percent of July price growth, according to the data. The index for motor vehicle insurance was also a big contributor.

Excluding food and energy costs, prices rose 4.7 percent annually from the previous month.

The consumer price index (CPI) is one of several economic indicators the Federal Reserve is watching as it weighs whether to hike interest rates again at its September meeting.

While inflation has plummeted from its 9.1 percent year-over-year peak last June, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell told reporters last month there’s still a “long way to go” before inflation returns to its two percent target.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams recently said a September interest rate hike is an “open question,” while Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that it “will likely be needed.”

High interest rates have been driving up the cost of mortgages, car ownership and balance-carrying credit cards. Consumer debt ballooned $17.9 billion from May to June, and American credit card balances surpassed $1 trillion.

The dual burden of high prices and interest rates has soured some Americans’ economic outlook.

Half of Americans think official inflation statistics understate the economic strain, new polling by the Economist/YouGov found. Thirty-nine percent anticipate inflation would be higher in six months.

