Inflectra Announces Partnership with Excellarate

Washington, D.C. --News Direct-- Inflectra

Inflectra, a market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions, announced its partnership with Excellarate - a provider of technology solutions, services, and consulting for regulated industries globally. The partnership aims to leverage Inflectra’s Program, Portfolio, and Risk Management platform, SpiraPlan, and Excellarate's agile, innovative framework and development expertise to help joint customers in Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, and Enterprise Tech solve complex business problems and minimize risks.

As Inflectra continues to develop industry-leading tools in software test management, quality assurance, test automation, and product lifecycle management, partnering with Excellarate will be crucial in helping joint customers migrate to and integrate with the Inflectra platform, particularly in the Health, Insurance, and Financial verticals.

“Excellarate’s deep domain expertise in Healthtech, Insurtech, and fintech is a huge draw for Inflectra, as we support many customers in these industries and rely on our partner network to support them,” says Adam Sandman, CEO, and Founder of Inflectra. “We are eager to combine their domain expertise with our portfolio of turnkey, enterprise solutions to solve joint customers' problems and ultimately help them excel.”

"We're excited about our partnership with Inflectra. Our focus together will be on providing our customers and prospects with solutions in the quality space. This collaboration brings the Excellarate expertise on industry solutions in Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services with the quality assurance expertise of Inflectra to help enterprises deliver higher quality applications faster to market," says Vikram Balachandra, Chief Revenue Officer, Excellarate.

About Inflectra Corporation

Inflectra offers a suite of intuitive, turnkey enterprise solutions to manage the entire software lifecycle. Its industry-leading products for application test management, test automation, and lifecycle management help customers streamline their operations, allowing developers, testers, and managers to allocate their time and resources to business-critical assignments.

Story continues

Among our most popular products are SpiraPlan, giving you the ability to synchronize what matters with agile program development, and Rapise, providing fast and easy test automation for everything—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the United States, Inflectra now has offices in more than 10 countries, along with a global partner network that covers more than 5,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.inflectra.com.

About Excellarate

Excellarate is a global technology services and solutions company with more than 20 years of domain expertise within health, insurance, financial, and enterprise technologies. The company is a trusted partner of over 250 clients, including Change Healthcare, Ad Giants, Alchemy Systems, and Centric Software, to accelerate innovation and achieve business agility. Excellarate’s many strategic technology and solutions partners help drive digital transformation for its clients. Backed by Chicago-based Frontenac with over 1,000 engineers across North America and India, Excellarate provides a dual-shore delivery model that empowers clients to drive innovation and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on Excellarate and its client success stories, please visit https://www.excellarate.com.

Contact Details

Sara Reister

+1 215-896-3243

inflectra@trustrelations.agency

Company Website

https://www.inflectra.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/inflectra-announces-partnership-with-excellarate-729598889