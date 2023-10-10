‘An inflight magazine advert duped me into a £10,000 whisky investment’

Whisky enthusiast Vincent Low, 47, was reading an inflight magazine when he came across an advert for a cask whisky investment company.

He decided to give it a try and invested £10,000 in what he thought were six casks of Bladnoch – a premium brand with a 200-year history.

It was only later, after some research, that he realised he had been misled.

The whisky boom

Once enjoyed almost solely by Scots, whisky is now a major international export with its fair share of luxury brands.

More than 1.6 billion bottles are sent around the world every year, and in 2022 Scotch whisky exports were worth £6.2bn, up from £4.7bn in 2018.

As the spirit’s popularity has exploded, so too has whisky investment.

However, the industry is currently unregulated in the UK – opening the door to unscrupulous firms who are flooding social media with promises of high returns, and no warning of the risks involved.

Telegraph Money asked whisky investment experts for their top tips on how to spot scammers and whether it is possible to make money from whisky, safely.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors”

During the sales process, Mr Low said he was beset with emails and calls from the cask whisky investment company, telling him about the sector’s explosive growth, the potential for massive gains and the prestige of the Bladnoch brand.

But after some research Mr Low discovered the whisky was not actually Bladnoch but was in fact “Ionmhas distilled at Bladnoch”.

This may sound insignificant – but in the world of whisky, the name of the spirit is of enormous importance. That is because the value of the whisky in a cask is tied to its spirit name. Without the so-called “naming rights”, Mr Low’s investment was worth substantially less than what he had paid.

“Given I was a first-time buyer, and the way they presented the facts, I feel it was quite misleading,” he said.

Blair Bowman, a whisky consultant, said it was “extremely disingenuous” for the company to imply he had the naming rights.

Mr Low called the company, which begrudgingly gave him a refund.

He is one of the lucky ones. Some whisky investors have lost tens of thousands of pounds after falling victim to outright scams.

Another investor spent £33,000 on whisky casks, only to discover that the casks were stored under the name of a different company to the one he had bought them from, which meant he had no way of proving the casks were his.

He asked for samples of his spirit, which the firm eventually sent, but the distilleries told him they were not from the casks he had purchased at all.

He now suspects the casks have been sold on to someone else without his knowledge.

“Clearly these companies are hoping that clients will just trust that the cask is lying in Scotland,” he said.

Proceed with caution

If you are considering investing in whisky casks or bottles, it is important to understand that this market is currently unregulated in the UK, which means there is no recourse for compensation through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if something goes wrong.

Many experts out there, like Mr Bowman, advise against putting your money in this unregulated market at all. “In my opinion, whisky is for drinking – not for investing,” he said.

If you do want to support the whisky industry, and potentially make some money while doing it, then a better idea might be to invest in shares of drinks businesses, or funds that invest in these firms.

For example, Diageo, the brand behind Johnnie Walker, has seen its shares fall 17pc over the past year – yet it recorded a 6.5pc jump in sales in 2023, despite increasing its prices. It is also one of the biggest holdings in the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust run by famous fund manager Nick Train.

Mr Bowman said another option is to invest in new distilleries through the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS). This scheme gives investors 30pc income tax relief once they have held the EIS-qualifying shares for three years.

However, “investing in early-stage companies carries its own risks”, he said.

If you do decide that you want to invest in the physical asset itself, then read on to find out how to protect yourself from scammers.

Should you invest in cask whisky or bottles of whisky?

Whisky is matured in oak barrels, or casks, for a number of years before it is bottled. Therefore, whether you should invest in casks or bottles depends partly on your time horizon.

For a cask investment, you should be prepared to part with your money for at least 10 years. Some whisky will sit maturing in casks for 25 to 30 years.

Investing in bottles gives you more flexibility over when to sell up and cash in. Mark Littler, a whisky broker, said investing in whisky bottles can also be less risky, as the “ownership is clear cut”.

You can choose to store the bottles yourself, whereas casks will need to be stored in a warehouse while the spirit matures. This means you will need to do your research so you know the casks are where the seller says they are.

However, this does not mean investing in whisky bottles is safe. “If the whisky bottle is never going to be opened, how do you know what’s in there?” said Mr Bowman.

How to invest in cask whisky (safely)

1. Don’t be fooled by flashy advertising

If you’re in the process of searching for a whisky investment company, it might be tempting to pursue the ones that look particularly premium – but beware that they might be trying to give a fake air of legitimacy.

“These whisky investment companies have huge cash reserves,” Mr Bowman said. “They have flashy websites and they’ll invite you to visit distilleries.” But none of this alone is evidence they can be trusted with your money – and you should complete all of the steps we’ve outlined.

2. Research the company

Once you have identified a company you are interested in, look them up on Companies House.

Colin Hampden-White of the Cask Whisky Association said you should only work with firms who have at least three years of accounts filed, as well as a registered UK address.

“Firms who operate from outside the UK do so through duty representatives, which is perfectly legal, but means you are one step further removed from the cask if something goes awry,” he added.

3. Ask the right questions

If you approach a company about a prospective investment, ask lots of questions so you know exactly what you are buying. This will also help you test whether the whisky seller really knows their stuff.

Ask about:

The size of the cask

The pricing (“Any reputable cask company will share their price list with you,” said Mr Hampden-White.)

The distillery

The finish

The amount of liquid in the cask

If you’re not satisfied with the answers, or you’re denied the information altogether, then it may be best to take your money elsewhere.

4. Ring around

Mr Hampden-White said that once you have information on a few casks you are interested in, call around a few other companies to see what they would offer for something similar.

“You may find that a cask you were told is rare is in reality quite readily available,” he said.

5. Get a cask “health check”

While whisky matures, some of the liquid will evaporate through the cask – this is called the “angels’ share”.

Typically, casks lose 1-2pc in ABV (alcohol by volume) per year. Make sure the cask has had a regauge recently so you know how much liquid is left in the barrel.

6. Be sure of naming rights

Understand the naming rights that your cask carries. If you do not have the naming rights, then you cannot sell the cask with that name, which will significantly diminish its value.

7. Check the licences

Make sure the company you’re dealing with has an HMRC-issued “WOWGR licence” (which stands for Warehousekeepers and Owners of Warehoused Goods Regulations). This shows that they have a legal right to trade duty suspended goods, such as casks.

8. Get a Delivery Order

Sometimes cask investment companies will issue a “certificate of ownership”, but this does not prove to the warehouse that you own the cask. This is why you need a Delivery Order.

Mr Littler said: “Do not take the word of the person selling to you; confirm directly with the warehouse. Without confirmation from the warehouse that a cask is held in your name, or that the warehouse is aware that the cask is held on your behalf, you are at risk.”

Get this confirmation in writing if you can, so that you have proof of ownership in case the company were to go under.

How to invest in bottles of whisky (safely)

There are two types of whisky bottles: vintage and modern.

Vintage bottles have been on the market for decades, whereas modern bottles are new brands that brands are trying to build hype around.

Mr Littler’s advice is not to get “sucked in” by the excitement surrounding new releases. “Only a couple of years ago you could buy any new release at retail, hold it for a few months and make money,” he said. “Retailers have now caught up with their pricing and so it is far harder to flip bottles quickly.”

Instead, he recommends seeking out rarer and older bottles.

“After all, if your friends’ mums are signing up for modern releases when they haven’t drank since 1982 then, to stay ahead of the game, you need to find undervalued bottles that are not easily accessible to the layperson.”

These are the questions you need to ask when deciding whether a bottle is worth investing in, as they pertain to the main factors that mean it is more likely that a bottle will grow in value, Mr Littler said:

1. Does it have a vintage?

2. Is the age statement over 12 years old?

3. Is it a limited edition or a single cask bottling?

4. Is it cask strength?

5. Is the series discontinued, or has it been updated?

6. Is it from a closed distillery?

7. Is it a distillery release?

8. How popular is the distillery?

What returns can I expect?

You may have seen whisky investment adverts claiming that returns on bottles can be more than 500pc over 10 years.

But this figure is specifically linked to an index tracking 100 bottles of the most desirable and rare Scotch whiskies. It is not therefore relevant for investors interested in cask whisky.

Mr Littler said it is also important for bottle investors to understand that this extraordinary growth rate came after the lowest price point in modern times.

In fact, since 2018, the annual increase in bottle prices has been slowing down. As with any investment – past performance is no indicator of future returns.

How to spot a whisky scam

What are the hallmarks of a whisky investment scam?

Unrealistic returns

If an investment company’s marketing material suggests very high returns are likely or even guaranteed, this should be cause for suspicion.

Pressure selling

Mr Hampden-White said to beware of the hard sell.

“Anyone who has ever bought a cask has a story about an overzealous salesperson,” he said.

“You more than likely will encounter pushy salespeople using hard sales tactics to make a sale. My advice would always be to walk away if you start to feel uncomfortable or pressured.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.