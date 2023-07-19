Influencer Annabelle Ham Dies At 22

Annabelle Ham, an influencer and YouTube content creator, has died at age 22 after an “epileptic event,” according to her family.

“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” read a post to Ham’s Instagram account on Monday. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

“Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright,” the post said. “She was, and will forever be, so so loved.”

Ham died on Saturday, according to her sorority at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, which posted a tribute to the student.

Ham was known for her lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, where her account has more than 79,000 subscribers. Her Instagram account also has more than 76,000 followers. She posted videos about her life as a college student in Atlanta, beauty tips, clothing hauls and travel.

Several hours before her family’s post, her sister Alexandria Ham shared the news on Instagram.

“There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers,” she wrote.

Ham’s family requested “the chance to grieve” and asked people not to “spread speculation or details that are unfounded.”

“There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us,” the post said.

Ham’s other sister, Amelia Ham, said in her own post that “you would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does.”

The influencer’s sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, said she “lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.”

“Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short,” it said.