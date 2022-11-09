Influencer arrested after ‘extremely disorderly’ behavior at this SoBe hotel, cops say

Trouble at the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach on Monday evening.

Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested after allegedly causing a scene at the Washington Avenue property.

According to a report from the Miami Beach Police Department obtained by the Miami Herald, cops responded at around 6 p.m. about an “Asian female” being loud and “extremely disorderly.”

Security personnel told officers that Dragun had been causing a disturbance for “a long period of time” and was walking around the pool area “unclothed,” disrupting the normal flow of business, said the complaint.

Despite being warned by on-site staff that if this behavior continued, the 26-year-old Belgian native could be asked to leave, it did not cease, says the arrest affidavit, which lists the makeup artist’s gender as “male.”

Once officers arrived on scene, they were escorted by a staffer to the defendant’s room, where loud music could be heard playing from the hallway. After several knocks, Dragun finally answered the door and things escalated, said the report.

After a brief confrontation that involved the employee and cops telling Dragun to keep it down, the New Yorker reportedly yelled, “Do you want more?” then swung a open water bottle at them.

The Instagrammer with 9 million followers was immediately placed into custody and transported for further booking. Charges included battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate apologized later, sort of.

In an edited NSFW photo montage posted of turning up at Eleven 24/7 nightclub before the arrest, the caption said, “Miami, I’m sorry. I promise I am not in jail… anymore.”