Influencer Jackie Miller James is in a coma following a ruptured aneurysm. What to know about the condition.

Jackie Miller James is in a coma following an aneurysm. (Photo: jaxandrose via Instagram, Natalie Miller via GoFundMe)

Influencer Jackie Miller James is in a coma following an aneurysm.

The social media personality, who shares lifestyle content on her Instagram , was nine months pregnant when she “suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury," according to a GoFundMe page started by sisters Nathalie and Nicelle to cover James’ recovery expenses. She was found by her husband Austin and taken to the hospital.

James, who was one week shy of her due date and delivered her child, a baby girl, during an emergency C-section while undergoing brain surgery, is now in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures, per the site. Her daughter remained in the ICU for 12 days, but is now home.

“If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them,” the GoFundMe description reads. “But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband.”

What is an aneurysm?

According to VeryWell Health , an aneurysm is the bulging of an artery. When an aneurysm occurs in the brain , as it did with James, it is often asymptomatic, unless it is very large and pushes against the brain tissues and nerves, causing pain. Most brain aneurysms, according to the Mayo Clinic , remain small and don’t burst — but when they do, it can be a very serious issue.

When a cerebral aneurysm bursts, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke. This can be life threatening, and include symptoms such as a severe headache, nausea, stiff neck and blurred or doubled vision.

James was found by her husband, so it's unclear what symptoms she suffered prior to being taken to the hospital — however, the biggest symptom of a brain aneurysm is a severe, sudden headache. If you are with someone who experiences this, it’s important to call 9-1-1. It’s also possible they may lose consciousness or have a seizure.

As of publication, James' GoFundMe has raised more than $177,000 of a $250,000 goal. The money will be used towards securing the new mom the "highest level of care." Additional donations will go towards "outside costs related to speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications and alternative therapies." Excess funds will be sent to "similar families in need or related charities."

