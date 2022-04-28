Influencer Jaclyn Hill said she once bumped into Amber Heard at Nobu and had a 'humiliating' experience with her security guard

Jaclyn Hill has 5.6 million YouTube subscribers. Jaclyn Hill via TikTok and Steve Helber/Getty Images

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill posted a TikTok where she said she met Amber Heard at Nobu.

Hill said Heard's bodyguard interrupted their conversation and made Hill leave the restaurant.

Hill shared the story due to interest in Heard amid her ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp.

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill once met Amber Heard at a restaurant but was removed by Heard's security guard, leaving her in a "humiliating" situation, according to a TikTok Hill posted on April 27.

Hill, who has 5.6 million YouTube subscribers, said she wanted to tell viewers about the interaction with Heard for "about two years" and decided to share it now because of the attention the ongoing defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp is receiving on TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 570,000 times, Hill said the encounter occurred "a couple years ago" when she was dining with a group of friends at Nobu — a Japanese fusion restaurant chain known to host celebrities — in Malibu, California. She said she noticed Heard was sitting at the table next to her and recognized her from her role in the 2006 movie "Alpha Dog."

"We were making eye contact every three to five minutes and it was so awkward, and I was like, 'Why does she keep looking at me? Why do I keep looking at her?'" Hill said, adding that after paying her bill and getting up to leave the restaurant, she decided to tell Heard that she recognized her and thought she was "really beautiful."

According to Hill, she and Heard had a brief conversation about Hill's ear piercings before Heard's security guard "physically grabs my arm, grabs me, and says, 'ma'am come with me.'" She said he then pulled her to the front of the restaurant while the other customers were watching and told her, "You need to leave. You are not allowed to speak to her."

The YouTuber described the purported incident as "the most awkward moment of my life," and called it "humiliating." However, she also said in the video that Heard was "so nice" to her and appeared to have a "weird look on her face" when the security guard asked her to leave.

Representatives for Amber Heard did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Heard, who has appeared in a number of movies including "Aquaman" and "The Rum Diary," was married to actor Johnny Depp for 15 months in 2015. The pair got divorced in 2017, and Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging defamation following an essay she wrote in 2018 that included allegations of abuse which were widely regarded to be about Depp. Heard has filed a $100 million counterclaim.

Hill is a well-known YouTuber who typically posts makeup tutorials and occasional vlogs. She also has a TikTok account where she shares short beauty tips and hacks as well as updates about her life, including her experience with plastic surgery and her dieting and eating habits.

