An influencer is taking down the $25 coronavirus-themed face masks he started selling after facing backlash

Tayler Holder, a 22-year-old influencer with more than 8 million TikTok followers, has taken down the coronavirus-themed face masks he started selling for $25.

Despite the COVID-19 branding on one of the two mask designs, they aren't medical grade and aren't intended to protect against airborne illnesses, according to the product description on Holder's website.

"My intention was to raise awareness for my generation about the seriousness of COVID-19 through fashion," Holder said in a statement to Insider. "All proceeds from sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels to support those fighting for our most at risk senior citizens."

Tayler Holder, a 22-year-old TikTok star with more than 8 million followers on the platform, started selling $25 face masks branded with the middle finger emoji and "COVID-19," and another that shows an emoji version of the cutesy shy guy meme.

In a statement to Insider, Holder said he was taking the masks down from his website, writing "My intention was to raise awareness for my generation about the seriousness of COVID-19 through fashion."

"All proceeds from sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels to support those fighting for our most at risk senior citizens," Holder continued on to say in the statement. "I urge all my fans to please stay home during this time, and listen to the recommendations of the CDC and WHO. We will all get through this together."

For the price of one of Holder's face masks, before shipping, Home Depot sells a 10-pack of N95 respirator masks – although, like face mask retailers around the country, you can't currently purchase them online. Face masks shortages are starting to affect medical providers, as people rush to purchase them – and they're not as effective as washing your hands and avoiding contact with people who may be infected.

That being said, medical-grade and surgical masks can still prevent mouth-borne germs from spreading to others, whereas Holder's masks are not medical grade and are not intended to protect against airborne illnesses, according to the product description on the influencer's website.

Regardless of how effective his masks are, or how effective any face masks are against preventing oneself from contracting the coronavirus, Holder has acknowledged backlash from people criticizing him for profiting off the pandemic. Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, a popular internet news commentator, tweeted "Bro you scumbag for that and you know it!!!!!!!" after Holder announced he was selling "a small selection" of his masks.

Holder responded "A bit aggressive huh? You're a grown man and so am I. If you wanna know any details feel free to message me." The influencer's fans backed him up in the replies, saying they encouraged him to sell the masks in the first place. Face masks started to become a popular accessory even before the coronavirus became a pandemic, with Gen Z favorites like Billie Eilish wearing them in Instagram posts and on red carpets throughout 2019.

