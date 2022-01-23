Influencer Sienna Mae Gomez denies ex-boyfriend’s allegations of sexual assault

Sienna Mae Gomez attends the 2021 Breakout Awards at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 08, 2021 (Getty Images)

A TikTok influencer has denied allegations made by her ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer that she sexually assaulted him.

Sienna Mae Gomez denied the claims made by Jack Wright in a statement from a representative to NBC News on Saturday 22 January.

The 18-year-old , who had 15 million followers on TikTok at the height of her fame, also published a lengthy blog post on Medium defending herself against Wright’s accusations.

On 20 January, Wright, also 18, posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “What Sienna Mae did to me”, in which he alleged that Gomez repeatedly forced herself on him and groped him without his consent.

He also accused her of breaking into his house and room multiple times to take advantage of him as he slept.

Jack Wright attends the premiere of Hulu's

A representative for Gomez said in a statement to NBC News that she denied all the allegations made by Wright, adding that his video was a “reframing of their history” in a way that is “harmful and untrue”.

The statement continued: “There has been no police investigation – not even a police report to our knowledge – no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months.”

In her blog post, Gomez denied ever breaking into Wright’s house and wrote: “All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked.”

The pair had been friends since childhood and attended the same high school. In 2021, they joined Hype House together, a Netflix reality series revolving around a collective of teenage TikTok-famous personalities based in Los Angeles.

Gomez continued: “We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake. Yet I’m still being called a ‘rapist’ across the internet by those who don’t understand the meaning of the word.”

Before joining Hype House, Gomez and Wright posted videos of themselves dancing, hugging or kissing, which quickly made them a favourite couple among TikTok users. Their videos gained hundreds of thousands of views and comments, and they were dubbed “couple goals” by fans.

But Wright said in his YouTube video that the relationship was staged and that he “hated” it when Gomez allegedly touched him intimately.

Wright also said he felt his allegations would not be taken seriously because he is a man and claimed other men had reached out to him with similar accusations against Gomez. He included a link to US-based anti-sexual violence organisation RAINN under his video.

The allegations against Gomez first emerged last May, after a mutual friend took to Twitter to accuse her of “sexually assaulting” Wright “numerous times”. In a YouTube video posted two days afterwards, Gomez denied the claims.

Following Wright’s YouTube video this week, Gomez’ representative said: “Unfortunately, Jack Wright continues his campaign to slander Sienna Mae Gomez with further false accusations.

“His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood but her as an individual human being as well.”

Wright has not yet responded to Gomez’s blog post or statement from her representative. The Independent has contacted his representative for comment.