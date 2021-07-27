An influencer went viral for posting a video that looked like he died after jumping in front of a train. Then police arrested him and accused him of faking his own death for clout.

An Indian influencer known as Iffy Khan went viral after a video (right) edited to look like he died after jumping in front of a moving train went viral. Khan was arrested on July 25. Iffy Khan/Instagram

An influencer in India has been accused of faking his own death for Instagram clout.

Irfan Khan was arrested after a video edited to look like he jumped in front of a moving train went viral.

Khan took the video off Instagram. He is now being investigated for trespassing and being a public nuisance.

An influencer in India has been arrested and slapped with multiple charges after a video of him edited to look like he died after jumping in front of a train went viral.

Irfan Khan, 28, better known by his Instagram handle Iffy Khan, posted a now-deleted Instagram video last Friday that showed him standing in the middle of a railway track, looking distraught. The video then cuts to a snapshot of Khan supposedly lying dead in the middle of the track.

The video went viral, but the police were not amused by Khan's social media stunt. Khan, who has close to 45,000 followers on Instagram, was arrested on July 25 at his home in Bandra, an upscale coastal suburb in Mumbai, per Indian news outlet Hindustan Times.

The outlet reported that Khan was slapped with several charges, including committing an act to endanger his own life, spreading messages to incite a disturbance online, being a public nuisance, and trespassing.

"Khan claimed that he created the video to increase his followers," Bandra police inspector Devidas Aranye told the Times of India.

"I made it for entertainment purposes. It was a mistake," Khan told VICE. "My intention was never bad or to encourage people to (die by) suicide."

Khan added in his interview with VICE that people had taken it the "wrong way." He added that the viral video that got him into trouble was actually just "part one" of a video series he was making.

"In the second part, I would wake up from my dream and see my parents' faces, and the message was meant to be motivational and tell people not to (die by) suicide," Khan said.

Khan's stunt comes at a time when influencers are actually dying while producing content for social media.

On July 10, Hong Kong influencer Sophia Cheung, 32, who was known for posting daring stunts from her hiking adventures, died after she fell from a waterfall. This week, Chinese TikTok star Xiao Qiumei, 23, fell 160 feet to her death while recording a live-streamed video from a crane.

