Influencers bring investment hacks to TikTok generation

TikTok, may be best known for dance routines and weird recipes, but posts by so-called "finfluencers" -- financial influencers -- have proved an unexpected hit. The hashtag "StockTok" has 1.7 billion views and counting, while "FinTok" (financial TikTok) has more than 500 million. Queenie Tan, 25, has garnered a legion of young followers across social media by sharing her investment hacks online, streaming videos from her apartment in suburban Sydney.