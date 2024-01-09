Influential Black voters PAC in NC makes its picks for governor, AG and other elections

An influential group of Black voters in North Carolina has endorsed candidates in the primary election, with Josh Stein, Satana Deberry and Rachel Hunt topping the ballot.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is a nearly century-old organization whose endorsements can weigh heavily in local elections. Most of Durham votes Democratic, and historically the city has about an even number of Black and white residents.

Black candidates aren’t necessarily a shoo-in with the Durham Committee, however. The group has endorsed white candidates in previous elections. And this time the group chose Stein and Hunt, who are both white, over their African American primary opponents.

Committee PAC Chair Cassandra Stokes said in December that support from the group is not a given for anyone.

Here’s how the endorsements break down:

Endorsement for governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein kicks off his campaign for governor during a rally at C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium on the campus of Shaw University in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

▪ Josh Stein

The top two candidates for governor in the Democratic primary are Attorney General Josh Stein and retired N.C. Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan. Both men made their case to the Durham Committee at an event in November, as well as later through candidate questionnaires and interviews with the group’s PAC. The committee chose Stein.

Stokes told The News & Observer by email Tuesday that members of the committee have expressed their excitement for Stein’s performance as attorney general. He’s in his second term.

“During Stein’s interview and questionnaire, he emphasized the need to address the state’s disparities in HBCU funding, voting rights and gerrymandering impacts on Black constituents, and consumer protections,” she said.

“Members stated that Josh Stein’s campaign is well-positioned to win statewide,” Stokes added.

Stein is the frontrunner in the Democratic race, making his campaign official in January 2023, while Morgan entered in September, after Stein had garnered significant support and campaign contributions.

“Since 1935, DCABP has worked to ensure all North Carolinians have the chance to participate in our democracy and use their voice to build political power and create a better future for all people — I am honored to have their support in this race,” Stein said in a statement to The N&O on Tuesday.

“As governor, I will continue working arm-in-arm with the committee to build a North Carolina rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for every person,” he said.

Stein is also endorsed by outgoing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as well as several other lawmakers and groups.

Endorsement for attorney general

▪ Satana Deberry

The Durham Committee chose Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry in the primary, giving her an edge over the frontrunner, U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson.

Asked in a candidate questionnaire about her top three priorities if she wins the attorney general’s race, Deberry named the protection of women’s reproductive rights, protection of voting rights, and consumer protection. Other questions addressed legislation around guns, abortion, the state budget and rioting.

On abortion, Deberry said that she “categorically opposed any restrictions on the rights of women and their healthcare providers to choose the best course of action with their bodies. Whether that is abortion or otherwise. I have been clear that I would not prosecute a woman nor her provider for exercising her right to choose.”

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry, who is running in the 2024 Democratic primary for N.C. attorney general.

Endorsement for lieutenant governor

▪ Rachel Hunt

At the same event were lieutenant governor candidates Rachel Hunt, who is currently a state senator, and Ben Clark, a former state senator. The committee chose Hunt, who previously served in the state House. She has focused on public education and is also the daughter of former four-term Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt.

When Rachel Hunt spoke at the Durham Committee event in November, she said that public education is “under attack,” and talked about treatment of teachers and the expansion of private school vouchers under the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Sen. Rachel Hunt of Mecklenburg County, speaks on the Senate floor on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. Hunt is running in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

A surprise in Senate race

The Durham Committee had endorsed state Sen. Mike Woodard, who represents Senate District 22, in the past, but this year chose his challenger in the Democratic primary: Sophia Chitlik, an investor and company executive of women-run startups related to pregnancy and birth.

“Members were impressed by Sophia’s background in maternal and child health, as well as her advocacy for increasing access to midwifery care, expanding the birth workforce, and making it more accessible to Black and Brown parents,” Stokes said.

She also explained why the committee did not support Woodard again.

“Members expressed dissatisfaction with Senator Woodard’s voting record in the General Assembly last year, particularly his vote to override the governor’s veto,” Stokes said.

Woodard voted with Republicans to override Cooper’s veto three times last year, for relatively noncontroversial bills about sales tax and changes to the Consumer Finance Act. In an N&O interview while he was running for mayor, a race he lost in December, Woodard explained that he supported two of the veto overrides because the bills had first passed with Democratic support.

Democratic N.C. Sens. Terry Van Duyn from Asheville and Mike Woodard from Durham confer in the state Senate chambers on Dec. 21, 2016.

Woodard said that Cooper had not given notice of his intent to veto bills that previously had Democratic support and that he had negotiated with Republicans, calling the criticism “unfair.”

“Remember that my 11 years, we have always been either in a minority or superminority in the General Assembly, so if we want to accomplish anything, we’re going to have to work with the majority or the supermajority. We can just sit there and vote no all the time, but then our voice isn’t heard at all,” Woodard said.

Here is the rest of the full list of endorsements of candidates on primary ballots in Durham, including some who are unopposed. You can read the candidates’ questionnaires and resumes on the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People PAC website.

More federal and state races

▪ N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Allison Riggs

▪ U.S. House District 4: Valerie Foushee

▪ Commissioner of Insurance: Natasha Marcus

▪ Secretary of State: Elaine Marshall, incumbent

▪ Commissioner of Labor: Braxton Winston

▪ State Treasurer: Wesley Harris

▪ Superintendent of Instruction: Mo Greene

▪ Commissioner of Agriculture: Sarah Taber

▪ N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 12: Carolyn Thompson

▪ N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 14: Ed Eldred

▪ N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 15: Martin E. Moore

▪ N.C. Senate District 20: Natalie Murdock

▪ N.C. House District 2: Ray Jeffers

▪ N.C. House District 29: Vernetta Alston

▪ N.C. House District 30: Marcia Morey

▪ N.C. House District 31: Zack Hawkins

Local races

▪ Durham County Board of County Commissioners: Nimasheena Burns, Fredrick Davis, Brenda Howerton, Jovonia Lewis, Stephen J. Valentine

▪ Durham County Register of Deeds: Sharon Davis

▪ Durham County District Court Judge: Kendra Montgomery-Blinn

▪ N.C. Superior Court Judge District 14B Seat 1: Shamieka Rhinehart

▪ Durham County Board of Education At-Large: Joy Harrell

▪ Durham County Board of Education District 3: Jessica Carda-Auten

▪ Durham County Board of Education Consolidated District A: Wendell Tabb