How influential conservatives pushed Greg Abbott toward Daniel Perry pardon plan in under 24 hours

Swift reaction to Daniel Perry being found guilty of the murder of Garrett Foster during a 2020 protest in Austin saw Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announce that he would seek to pardon him as soon as a request hits his desk.

The response from the governor, who cited the state's ‘Stand your ground’ laws, came less than 24 hours after a jury in Travis County came to the unanimous verdict.

During the trial, Perry's attorneys said he was defending himself when he shot Foster because Foster raised his rifle at him. But prosecutors cited social media posts by Perry and said he instigated the incident by driving toward a group of marchers and argued that Foster was defending himself when he approached Perry's car.

Daniel Perry is handcuffed after being convicted of murder in the killing of Garrett Foster at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday April 7, 2023.

Here's a look back at reactions that led up to Abbott's announcement. The times listed are Central Time.

4:30 p.m. Friday - Unanimous verdict finds Daniel Perry guilty of murder

State District Judge Clifford Brown read the unanimous guilty verdict before a courtroom filled with both Perry and Foster's family members.

The information was promptly reported online, including by the Austin American-Statesman, with some on social media quickly calling for Abbott to intervene in the matter.

4:50 p.m. - Garrett Foster's father expresses condolences to Daniel Perry's family

In brief comments delivered to the press outside the court room, Garrett Foster's father said his family was happy with verdict, but noted they were sorry for Perry's family, too.

"There's no winners in this," said Stephen Foster.

7 p.m. - Tucker Carlson suggests Greg Abbott's 'position' on self-defense laws

During Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson's show, the conservative media personality made a direct request and characterization of Greg Abbott, calling the verdict a "legal atrocity."

Carlson told his viewers he invited the governor to to come on his show the following Monday, to ask if he is considering pardon. According to Carlson, the office said the governor was unavailable, and that the show should consider talking with Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Then Carlson, who is preparing to testify in a defamation lawsuit that Fox News is facing, suggested that Greg Abbot's "position" was that there is no right of self-defense.

Apparently the State of Texas no longer recognizes the right of self-defense. @GregAbbott_TX is welcome to come on and discuss. pic.twitter.com/A7o5MvZTVy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 8, 2023

8:23 p.m. - Kyle Rittenhouse supports Daniel Perry, calls on Greg Abbott

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty in 2021 after claiming self defense after he shot three men and killed two during 2019 protests in Wisconsin, took to Twitter to say Perry was "justified in defending his own life."

At the time of the shooting involving Rittenhouse, he was just 17-years-old. Now 20-years-old and a Texas A&M student, Rittenhouse would tweet much more about the case throughout the evening, including tweeting at Abbott several times.

@GovAbbott this is a unfair conviction please step in and free Daniel Perry https://t.co/BIBVnKy7rv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 8, 2023

At 12:08 a.m. Saturday, Rittenhouse shared a screen shot of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles' website, and urged his followers to call the department and ask for the release of Perry.

9 a.m. Saturday - On Fox News, Dan Patrick criticizes Travis County DA José Garza

During Lawrence Jones' Fox News show "Cross Country," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick noted that if Abbott was out of state for a trip, that he would support a pardon in the case.

"If someone points a rifle at you, Lawrence, an AK-47, you have a split section to respond," Patrick said. "If anyone points any rifle, any gun at you, through your car window, you have a right to self defense."

Police at protest: Officer testifies Austin protester Garrett Foster had been warned about way he carried his rifle

Lead detective: I didn't arrest Daniel Perry because self-defense was possibility

Patrick noted disagreements between the lead detective and Travis County District Attorney José Garza over pieces of evidence that were brought to trial, too.

"When you have the justice system break down at the DA level and the court level ... when a country no longer believe in the justice system, that's the beginning of the end of a country," Patrick said.

2:06 p.m. - Greg Abbott announces request made for Daniel Perry's pardon

By Saturday afternoon and before a formal appeal by Perry's lawyers, Abbott announced that he was acting "swiftly" regarding Perry's pardon.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

