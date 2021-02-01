He was an influential South Dade teacher. Another ex-pupil accuses him of sexual misconduct

David Ovalle

Several months ago, a friend sent her an article about the arrest of former South Dade and Terra Magnet high school teacher Tom Privett Jr. She was floored, and not just because Privett was accused of manipulating an underage student into a long-running sexual relationship on campus in 2016.

He’d done the same thing to her — 32 years earlier, she told the Herald.

Privett, she said, coerced her into months of regular sexual encounters inside his van parked at South Dade High in 1989. Privett, at the time, was in his late 30s and married. She was 17, rebelling against her father, lured by Privett’s seemingly sympathetic ear and offer to smoke pot after class.

“He really had that ability to manipulate and target certain kinds of kids,” said the woman, now 49 and living in the Midwest, who asked to be identified by a pseudonym, Lisa. “He easily honed in on the fact that I had a problem with my dad. He definitely took advantage.”

Her account — also given to police and prosecutors — is the latest allegation to surface against Privett, who is awaiting trial in Miami-Dade circuit court. Her story also underscores that investigators believe Privett’s inappropriate and possibly illegal behavior with students stretches back decades.

Privett was an outsized figure at Homestead’s South Dade High, where he spent nearly three decades teaching government, coaching the champion cross-country team and establishing the school’s acclaimed Mock Trial Team for aspiring lawyers.

But interviews with former students and staff members reveal that there were long-standing concerns about Privett’s inappropriate behavior with young female students. Among some faculty, Privett was known as “Teflon Tom” because he seemed to always skate despite suspicions about his conduct, one retired teacher said.

Tom Miller Privett.
Tom Miller Privett.

A former student told the Herald that she raised concerns about Privett’s improper relationships with students directly with the school’s principal in 1997, and nothing came of it.

One former journalism student said an image of Privett kissing a girl in the parking lot — captured surreptitiously with a long-zoom lens — sat in a drawer filled with printed photos in the journalism class’ darkroom for years in the early 2000s. The same journalism student, in 2003, wrote a scathing column about Privett after the teacher mocked her weight, an article that apparently raised no eyebrows with the school’s administration.

“He was an absolute slime ball,” said the former South Dade student, Sarah Cochran, who graduated in 2003.

Legal Woes

Privett, now 71, is facing 47 felony counts stemming from the alleged relationship with the teenager at Terra Environmental Research Institute magnet school in 2016. Authorities believe they identified another victim, a woman now in her 30s who was Privett’s student in the early 2000s. But she did not want to cooperate with law enforcement, a Miami-Dade Schools detective testified in April.

“She did not wish to relive it. She is a mother now and a wife now and that was a very traumatizing point in her life,” Detective John Messenger testified.

Lisa is the third suspected victim. While Privett is not charged directly with abusing Lisa, her testimony had been made part of the prosecution’s case and could be used at trial against the former teacher. Lisa asked to be identified by a pseudonym because many people in her life do not know about the incident; the Herald generally does not identify victims of sex crimes to protect their privacy.

In an unrelated legal move, Privett’s lawyer is asking a judge to dismiss some of the felony counts, and a hearing is set for March 1. He has pleaded not guilty.

Privett’s lawyer, Nina Tarafa, did not return requests for comment. Reached at his post-retirement home in Clearwater, Privett declined an interview. “I don’t think it would be in my best interest to talk to you, sir,” Privett told a reporter. “You’re trying to sell newspapers.”

He is but the latest Miami-Dade teacher accused of sexual abuse.

A former Palmetto and Krop high school teacher, Jason Meyers, is still awaiting trial for allegedly having sex with an underage girl in class, one in a series of alleged improper relationships with students. Another one, Brownsville Middle teacher Wendell Nibbs, was recently sentenced to eight years in prison after nine girls alleged sexual misconduct.

As for Privett, the Miami-Dade School District stressed that it had received no complaints about Privett over the years but “continues to encourage anyone who is aware of suspicious activity to report it.”

“There is nothing in the former employee’s personnel files to indicate any allegations of improper behavior involving students,” the district said in a statement.

In the current criminal case, police records portray Privett as a calculated predator who groomed the teenage girl at Terra for years.

Police said he first met the student in 2012 when the girl was in his ninth-grade world history class, and soon began touching her inappropriately. In the girl’s 10th-grade year, Privett began making “rude and disrespectful” comments about the girl’s weight — she eventually developed an eating disorder, according to an arrest warrant, in order to “look good” for Privett.

By 11th grade, police said, the conversations turned explicitly sexual — Privett began talking to her about his “sexual desires” and fetishes. By her senior year, in 2016, Privett had convinced the girl to begin having sex regularly in his classroom, according to police.

After the girl reported Privett to police in December 2019, she called him as detectives secretly recorded. In the call, obtained by the Herald, Privett eagerly begins recalling their sexual encounters in shockingly graphic detail. When the girl mentions she was 17 during their first encounters, Privett pivots into lawyer mode.

“I would never admit to what you just said in a telephone conversation,” Privett says. “Think about it ... Recording devices, and Me Too and um, legal and um, I always think like a lawyer, remember that.”

In a grotesque moment, Privett says he is taking his genitalia “out my pants here” before adding: “You just made a statement you learned in my trial, that would be called a leading question. If I answered it, I would agree to it and I would have then, uh, you’re alleging, I would have committed a crime.”

Retired South Dade High Tom Privett, seen here in photos from school&#x002019;s 2003 yearbook, is awaiting trial on accusations that he manipulated an underage student into a sexual relationship.
Retired South Dade High Tom Privett, seen here in photos from school’s 2003 yearbook, is awaiting trial on accusations that he manipulated an underage student into a sexual relationship.

A Past as a Lawyer

During his decades as a teacher with Miami-Dade County Schools, Privett never missed an opportunity to talk about his former profession as an attorney. But few knew why he left the profession.

Privett was the son of a school teacher in Friendship, Tennessee, and later became a lawyer in the 1970s in Shelby County. Tennessee Supreme Court records show that in 1980, he was suspended for three years after a conviction for unlawful possession of cocaine and improperly influencing the testimony of a witness.

The details of the case are unknown. But an article in 1979 in the Kingsport Times offers a hint at his troubles.

Privett, acting as a secret informant for the state’s attorney general’s office, asked a narcotics detective to sample some cocaine to see “if it would be dangerous for a friend to use,” according to the article.

“I’ve got a little old chick, buddy, and I’m afraid she’s about to get off into something ain’t no good at all,” he said in the recorded call that led to the arrest of a Memphis police officer, the article said.

Privett was ordered suspended from the law less than a year later. He moved to Miami and by 1983 had been hired by Dade County Schools as a teacher.

“We can’t speak to hiring practices dating back nearly four decades ... but the district (today) has strict hiring guidelines that preclude individuals convicted of felonies from being hired,” the district said in a statement.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Privett earned acclaim for coaching cross-country runners to state honors while teaching government, history and debate.

But he earned his most acclaim by starting South Dade’s Mock Trial Team, which competed against legal-studies classes across the state. Year after year, the team won county championships, cross-examining witnesses, staging closing arguments and arguing legal points.

Students recalled Privett was brash and extremely competitive about mock trials, but the class was usually just students, using a microphone, talking about their private lives with the group.

“He wanted to know what everyone was doing. He loved to talk about rumors,” said one former student from the early 2000s who now works as an educator. “Looking back as an adult, I’m astounded this went on the way it did. But he seemed cool to a lot of people.”

After 26 years at South Dade High School, Tom Privett was transferred to Terra in 2009, although exactly why remains unclear.
After 26 years at South Dade High School, Tom Privett was transferred to Terra in 2009, although exactly why remains unclear.

Privett, the student recalled, also loved to brag about the “dog-and-pony show” he put on for the school’s administration.

“I’m always really nice to administrators. I buy them plants and they let me slide,” Privett would say, the student recalled.

After 26 years at South Dade, Privett was transferred to Terra in 2009, although exactly why remains unclear. Nothing in the personnel file indicates why he was moved.

More Allegations Surface

After Privett’s arrest in January 2020, Lisa decided to come forward because she believes her story could be valuable for other victims. A mother of two daughters, she says the incident with the former teacher left her susceptible to toxic relationships.

Seven years ago, Lisa returned to school to earn a master’s degree in mental-health counseling. Today, she works with victims of “intimate partner” violence.

“You walk around with this like a heavy weight,” Lisa said. “It’s important to understand it’s not your fault. I spent most of my life thinking it was my fault. It wasn’t. An adult in a position of authority took advantage of me.”

In 1989, Lisa was a student at Homestead High, but had to attend a night class at South Dade to be able to graduate. Privett, she said, first approached her as she waited for her father to pick her up after class. He seemed friendly and curious, she recalled, and they walked to the school’s track to smoke a joint.

“He said, ‘I can’t kiss you because I’ll get in trouble but you can kiss me,’” Lisa recalled.

That began a routine, she said, where Privett began having sex with her in his van, usually after he dismissed class early.

Privett, she recalled, was “weirdly possessive” — admonishing her for helping another male student in class. He always liked to say that his wife was an FBI agent, something she wasn’t sure was true but felt like a veiled threat, she said.

At one point, she mentioned she’d soon be turning 18. “He said something to the effect of, ‘It’s more fun when you’re not 18,’ something really creepy like that,” Lisa recalled.

The relationship ended when the class finished and Lisa graduated. But one last thing happened. Months later, Privett called her home phone and asked to meet at an empty lot near her house. “I had no intention of seeing him again. He was really insistent. I told him, ‘If you don’t go away, I’m going to tell my dad,’” she recalled.

Soon after graduation, Lisa joined the U.S. military, but the experience left her feeling used and embittered. “I felt like if I said anything, I would be blamed,” Lisa said. “I felt like I would be vilified.”

‘Fast Talking Lawyer Type’

After his arrest, other former students also shared their concerns, first on Facebook pages, then in interviews with the Herald. Several said Privett regularly smoked marijuana and did other drugs with students on campus.

Lynn Martinez said she directly raised concerns about Privett’s inappropriate behavior with female students to then-principal Don Hoerschel in May 1997. She said she was prompted to complain because, as a student, she was embroiled in a domestic-violence court case with her then-boyfriend — and Privett went to court to testify against her on his behalf.

“He said there had always been rumors but that he couldn’t confirm it,” Martinez recalled Hoerschel saying.

Hoerschel, who retired in 2009 from the school district after getting in trouble for misappropriating school funds, could not be reached for comment.

Multiple students also recalled in the early 2000s Privett was regularly seen with the same young female student in his red truck, drawing the attention of the journalism students class near where he parked. “He would always walk this student out to his car every day,” said one male student photographer in the class.

Someone snapped the photo and printed it out, leaving it in the darkroom in a drawer. Cochran and others found the photo in 2002.

“It was a black-and-white photo,” she said. “Clearly, it was the student and clearly, it was Mr. Privett.”

In a hallway, Cochran also had a direct run-in with Privett, who “proceeded to tell me just how fat I was, and how I really should come to grips with my obesity.” Encouraged by her journalism adviser, Cochran recounted the episode in a column published a few days later in the student newspaper.

She did not identify Privett by name but called him a “fast talking lawyer type.”

“Everyone knew who it was about. He confronted me in the hallway about it. He was very aggressive. ‘How dare you talk about me like that, you can’t be writing that,’” Cochran recalled. “I cried and said, ‘I’ll write whatever I want.’”

The district, in a statement, said it had not been made aware of the article.

“It is difficult to speak about an article that was published nearly two decades ago,” the statement said. “There is nothing to indicate that this op-ed was part of his personnel file.”

Latest Stories

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout fundsTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

  • Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia despite fierce crackdown

    Thousands are rallying across Russia as nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny continue to grow. For the second straight weekend, Russians took to the streets on Sunday in the Far East and Siberia as Moscow geared up for the rally with a strict security lockdown. Defying minus 20 degrees temperatures, more than 6,000 people marched across Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, chanting “Down with the czar!” after riot police sealed off the main square. In Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, police pushed the crowds on the frozen Amur Bay where officers chased protesters in the snow. More than 500 arrests were reported across the country by Sunday morning.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Don't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Wyoming governor: Keystone XL Pipeline cancellation is ‘a real problem’ for energy-producing states

    Gov. Mark Gordon discusses what President Biden’s climate plans will mean for his state on ‘America’s News HQ.’

  • Why GameStop's stock could rise much, much higher

    The meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price is being called a short squeeze by most. But that's not what's happening, says one expert, and that could mean that if and when the short squeeze does come GameStop's price could soar significantly higher than current levels.What's happening: Short sellers have piled into GameStop as a result of its meteoric stock price rise, not the other way around, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, told Axios.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Over the past year the amount of shares shorted has increased by 12%, while the total dollars at risk have risen by 1,900%, S3's data show. * That's a sign that big bets are coming in from hedge funds and institutional investors, meaning that the short squeeze has not even begun.How it works: In a typical short squeeze, short sellers have sold the stock and "rented" shares with the intent to buy them after the stock's price falls. But they are "squeezed" out if the price rises too much and they are forced to exit the trade by buying the stock at a higher price. * That helps the value of the stock rise because the short sellers join the momentum pushing the price higher. * But with GameStop, every time a short seller exits the market and buys shares, new short sellers are coming in to replace them, keeping the same downward pressure on the price and, in fact, short interest is increasing.What it means: "That tells me what’s moving the market is the long buyers. This is not a short covering rally," Dusaniwsky said. * "If it was I would see shares shorted dropping precipitously. For this kind of price move, I would have to see short interest being wiped out." * "One way I can see short interest is not being wiped out is because the stock borrow rate is getting higher. * "That means shorts are not getting out on a net basis."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

    A Moscow court on Monday has ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles (about $265) for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his release. Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term. A court on Monday ordered Navalnaya to pay a fine, her lawyer Svetlana Davydova told the Interfax news agency.

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • Lincoln Project co-founder accused of 'exploiting his power' with sexually provocative online messages

    John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run presidential campaigns for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in 2000 and 2008 and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) in 2016, has been accused of online harassment by 21 men, The New York Times reports. In interviews, the men said that over the course of several years Weaver — who is also a co-founder of, but not longer involved with, the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group formed by Republican — sent unsolicited and sexually provocative over the internet. The exchanges reportedly did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and the men did not accuse Weaver of unlawful conduct, the Times notes, but they did describe being "preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work." Weaver even sent messages to a 14-year-old boy, eventually inviting him to come to Las Vegas with him after he turned 18. One of the men who received messages from Weaver last year when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job in politics said "it just seemed like he was exploiting his power." The Times' provided new, specific details about the situation, but allegations of Weaver's solicitations were first reported earlier this month by The American Conservative. In response to that story, Weaver acknowledged sending the inappropriate messages and apologized. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout fundsTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

  • Major storm bearing down on Northeast

    The storm will also cause near-hurricane force wind gusts and major coastal flooding.

  • Lawmakers debate bill to rout out radical Islam in France

    French lawmakers tackle a bill on Monday to dig up radical Islam by its roots in the country, beliefs that authorities maintain are creeping into public services, associations, some schools and online with the goal of undermining national values. The bill is broad and controversial, with 1,700 proposed amendments, and guarantees heated debate for the next two weeks in the lower house. It reflects a priority for President Emmanuel Macron, who in an October speech painted a dark picture of a perverse version of Islam, France’s No.2 religion, quietly making inroads and creating a “counter society.”

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

    Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, will remain in custody after the city's top court said it would announce its verdict on his bail application at a later date. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers as EU row over delays escalates

    France and Germany threatened legal action against AstraZeneca on Sunday as they scrambled to explain their shortages in vaccine supplies and warned that any firm which favoured UK orders for the jabs would be penalised. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, threatened sanctions against the Anglo-Swedish firm, which produces the Oxford vaccine, if it emerged that Britain had been given priority. "If there is a problem and that other countries have been favoured - for example the UK over us - then we will defend our interests," Mr Beaune said on Sunday. "Contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments. Penalties or sanctions can be triggered in every contract." It came as Berlin and Rome issued similar threats to vaccine providers, in the latest stage of a bitter row in Europe over delays in the production and delivery of Covid jabs. "If we find out that individual companies are not maintaining their side of the bargain then we'll have to make a decision on legal measures," Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told Die Welt newspaper. Mr Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also warned vaccine producers that "it is in no way acceptable that another country is retrospectively favoured over the EU." AstraZeneca says it will deliver 4.6 million doses to France by the end of March, which is half the amount that was initially agreed upon. It has also significantly reduced its delivery targets for the EU for the first quarter of the year, leading to a furious response from Brussels, which accuses the company of offering preferential treatment to the UK. Among the sanctions being considered by France include withholding payments, cancelling subsequent orders and seeking compensation for a breach of contract. Mr Beaune said an investigation into vaccine deliveries to Britain by EU-based factories was already underway. As the third wave of coronavirus spreads across the continent, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is resisting calls to impose a third lockdown and has instead tightened existing restrictions. "When you're French, you have everything you need to succeed providing you dare to try," he is said to have told ministers on Friday, though the refusal to declare a full lockdown went against his own scientific advisers' recommendations. Polish police launched tear gas and stun grenades over the weekend as they shut down illegal discos and parties in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik. As in other European cities, some businesses have opened for trade in defiance of the rules while protests over Covid restrictions have broken out in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Denmark. Dutch police arrested at least 30 people in Amsterdam on Sunday as they struggled to prevent a fresh outbreak of anti-lockdown rioting. Thousands of protesters also took to the streets of Vienna over the weekend, taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration organised by a far-Right group. Similar scenes unfolded in Hungary where a group of 100 restaurants said they would reopen despite facing threats of heavy government fines. It also emerged over the weekend that Boris Johnson forced the EU into making two u-turns on vaccines after Brussels tried to prevent doses in a Belgian factory from reaching the UK, and moved to impose a hard border in Northern Ireland for the same purpose. During two phone calls with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Mr Johnson is said to have persuaded the EU chief to abandon both proposals, the Mail on Sunday reported. Michael Martin, the Irish prime minister, told the BBC on Sunday that they were "blindsided" by the EU threat to seal off the frontier. "The problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in revoking Article 16 of the protocol to deal with it," he said, adding that there were "a lot of lessons to be learned" over vaccine supplies. On Sunday night, Ms von der Leyen announced on Twitter that the EU would ramp up vaccine supplies this week. "[AstraZeneca] will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she wrote.

  • Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

    After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. The Biden administration hasn't specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone.

  • Exclusive: Dozens of former Bush officials leave Republican Party, calling it 'Trump cult'

    Dozens of Republicans in former President George W. Bush's administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump after his false claims of election fraud sparked a deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month. These officials, some who served in the highest echelons of the Bush administration, said they had hoped that a Trump defeat would lead party leaders to move on from the former president and denounce his baseless claims that the November presidential election was stolen. But with most Republican lawmakers sticking to Trump, these officials say they no longer recognize the party they served.

  • British troops in Mali are being commanded by a Chinese officer it emerges, as first patrol on UN mission is completed

    British troops are being commanded by a Chinese officer for the first time, it has emerged. The 300 British troops deployed to counter Islamist violence in Mali will work under a Chinese sector commander as part of the United Nations (UN) force. Lieutenant Colonel Tom Robinson, Commanding Officer of the Light Dragoons, said the Chinese military had provided a hospital to the UN mission and were responsible for protecting the camp which houses the British troops. “I work for a Chinese Brigadier who is sector commander,” Lt Col Robinson said. “He’s a professional guy who I very much enjoy working with.” It is thought to be the first time British forces have been under command of a Chinese officer, although the Royal Navy has worked alongside the Chinese navy in counter-piracy operations around the horn of Africa. The news comes as tension between Britain and China, after human rights abuses in Hong Kong, aggressive Chinese sovereignty claims in the Indo-Pacific and questions over the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, have soured relations between London and Beijing.

  • Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

    The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide $360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers. Qatar, an energy-rich Gulf country, has been providing $20 million to Gaza each month since 2018. The payments have paid for much-needed electricity, helped Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provided monthly $100 stipends to scores of impoverished families.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.