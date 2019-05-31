Influential U.S. Republican wants immigration deal to head off tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican on the U.S. House committee that oversees trade said on Friday it was in the interest of both the United States and Mexico to reach an agreement on immigration before U.S. President Donald Trump hits Mexican products with tariffs.

Trump has demanded that Mexico do more to stop illegal immigration across the border the two countries share by June 10 or else he will impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

"Mexico is a valued ally and the new tariffs are not yet in effect, so there is a window here for both countries to find common ground. It is in both of our interests to do so, economically and for stronger security," Kevin Brady, the ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement.





(The refiled story adds full name and title in paragraph three.)





(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Tim Ahmann)