Influenzavirus B Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2020

This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Influenzavirus B Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects.



The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 7, 10, 5, 2, 18 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4, 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease)

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Introduction Influenzavirus B Infections - Overview Influenzavirus B Infections - Therapeutics Development Influenzavirus B Infections - Therapeutics Assessment Influenzavirus B Infections - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Influenzavirus B Infections - Drug Profiles Influenzavirus B Infections - Dormant Projects Influenzavirus B Infections - Discontinued Products Influenzavirus B Infections - Product Development Milestones Appendix

AbbVie Inc

Abhelix LLC

Adimmune Corp

Allergy Therapeutics Plc

Ansun Biopharma Inc

Aphios Corp

AstraZeneca Plc

AusBio Ltd

Biotron Ltd

BlueWillow Biologics Inc

Cidara Therapeutics Inc

Cocrystal Pharma Inc

ContraFect Corp

e-Therapeutics Plc

Evotec SE

Evrys Bio

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd

GC Pharma

Imutex Ltd

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

iQur Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medicago Inc

Novavax Inc

Osivax SAS

Park Active Molecules

Romark Laboratories LC

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Sciogen Inc

Seqirus Ltd

Serum Institute of India Ltd

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Therapeutic Systems Research Laboratories Inc

UMN Pharma Inc

Vacthera BioTech GmbH

Ventaleon GmbH

Viramatix Sdn Bhd

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd

