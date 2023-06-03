'Influx' of hedgehogs injured by garden strimmers in Jersey

A conservation group has said it is concerned by the number of injured hedgehogs being admitted due to grass strimmer injuries.

Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group said strimmer injuries could be avoided with "a little forethought" and urged people to "check before you chop".

The group said most of the injured animals had to be put to sleep due to the severity of their injuries.

It has now issued advice on how to avoid injuring animals when strimming.

The group is urging people to remember that overgrown grassy areas and hedgerows provide homes to animals and insects.

It said the housing shortage in Jersey "extends to nature", with the building of more homes meaning a further loss of habitat for wildlife.

Gill Morgan, from the group, said: "We've become increasingly concerned by the influx of injured and maimed hedgehogs.

"We've recently had six come in with strimmer injuries, and only one has survived."

Ms Morgan added: "Please check in the long grass, under hedges, for sleeping hedgehogs and other wildlife before you start."

Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group said people can use a boot, a gloved hand, a rake or a stick to gently move any creatures out of harms way.

Unlike some other mammals, hedgehogs do not run away when disturbed, but instead curl up in a ball - which the group said was "no defence" against a strimmer.

The group said that at this time of year, hedgehog mothers were nursing their hoglets and if the mother was killed or injured, or the nest was disturbed, the babies were unlikely to survive.

