Influx Of Migrants Gathering At Border
Read the full story here: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/border-report/influx-of-asylum-seekers-arrive-to-u-s-mexico-border/
Read the full story here: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/border-report/influx-of-asylum-seekers-arrive-to-u-s-mexico-border/
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spy photos show front fascia design changes for the high-performance electric sports sedan.
August's Consumer Price Index inflation report is a key data point for the Fed when it decides on rates policy next week.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.
New and used car prices continue to moderate, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning. But gas prices rose over 10%.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
Looking to beef up your toolbox this summer? Lock in some huge savings on DeWalt drills, jigsaws and more thanks to this limited-time Amazon sale!
It's a Barbie world, and we're just livin' in it!
More than 26,000 shoppers agree with the 77-year-old performer — you'll want a pair for every day of the week.
During that time, he led partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and regional banks across Latin America, struck strategic deals with JPMorgan Chase, Wells-Fargo, and Bank of America in the U.S., and led the underlying infrastructure build for the fintech giant's cross-border payouts product, allowing Stripe to make payments in over 100 countries. “That’s when it clicked, and I realized -- ‘ah, you can really craft infrastructure in a really thoughtful way that allows you to solve pertinent issues,’” he told TechCrunch.
Whiten your teeth as you sleep! The post I tried the $25 teeth-whitening pen over 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by, and it brightened my smile overnight appeared first on In The Know.
A clever new app called Slingshot is combining the serendipity of BeReal snaps with the friends-only photo sharing popularized by apps like Snapchat. As the name suggests, you pull down on the screen -- as if pulling back on a slingshot itself -- to reveal the app's camera. Then, with a satisfying release and a bit of haptic feedback, your candid photo flies off the screen, headed towards your friends' app where it arrives as a bouncing bubble.
This chic and versatile top will get you through the remainder of summer and carry you well into fall. Score it for 20% off right now.
Cadillac just unveiled the 2025 CT5 luxury sedan and it ships with an intriguing tech-forward feature, a 33-inch 9K touchscreen display. The LED screen curves toward the driver in a “single, continuous screen” that spans the entire viewing area. This screen is fully customizable and integrates with a variety of third-party apps.
The 2023-24 NBA season isn't too far now. It's time for a cram session on what fantasy-relevant storylines have transpired this NBA offseason.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's a list of the best 2-in-1 convertible laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations of the new policy.
The next Nintendo Direct is set for September 14. The stream will run for 40 minutes and it will focus on games that are coming to Switch this winter.
This sweater looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. The post This affordable Amazon cardigan looks just like this popular $325 cashmere one — and trust me, it’s so cozy appeared first on In The Know.
Artifact, the personalized news aggregator built by Instagram's co-founders, is launching a new feature today that takes the app in a different direction beyond tracking, summarizing, and commenting on the news. Now, users will be able to share any link from the web in order to view a personalized feed of links based on their interests -- something that puts the app in more direct competition with social apps for sharing text or links, like X or Threads. The feature, simply called Links, is meant to showcase what's possible with Artificat's AI technology, the company explains.