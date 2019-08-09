There’s Only a Small List of People Who Shouldn’t Get a Flu Shot, According to Doctors

From Prevention

This article was medically reviewed by Raj Dasgupta, MD, an assistant professor of clinical medicine and a member of the Prevention Medical Review Board, on August 6, 2019.

Let’s be clear: Just about everyone benefits from getting a flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s much safer to get vaccinated against the influenza virus than to roll the dice and risk infection.



Flu vaccines spare millions of Americans each year from potential suffering, hospitalization, and even death due to the flu and its complications.

That said, the CDC cites a handful of exceptions to the rule. People with specific health conditions and the very young are on the short list of those who should not get the flu vaccine. Plus, there are some people who should completely avoid the nasal spray flu vaccine.

Not sure where you stand? Here are the people that need to steer clear of the flu shot, how the vaccine may affect them, and other measures to take to prevent the flu.

✔️ People with life-threatening allergic reactions to the vaccine

If you’ve had a previous life-threatening reaction to the flu vaccine or its components—such as gelatin, antibiotics, or other ingredients—you should skip the flu vaccine, the CDC cautions. The worry is that it could happen again, but anaphylaxis—a sudden and potentially fatal, body-wide reaction—is exceedingly rare.

“I’ve been practicing for 30 years. I’ve never seen an anaphylactic reaction to the flu shot,” says Sandra Kemmerly, MD, an infectious disease specialist and system medical director for hospital quality at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.

As for those with an egg allergy, the federal health agency’s advice is slightly different. While most (but not all) types of flu vaccine contain egg protein, people with egg allergies can still get vaccinated, the CDC says. If you have a history of severe egg allergy, meaning you get more than just a case of the hives when you’re exposed to egg, you should receive your vaccine in a medical setting so that you can be monitored.

“The recommendation to providers is if you’re going to give the flu shot to someone who’s got an egg allergy, you should be prepared just in case,” explains Sean McNeeley, MD, board president of the Urgent Care Association and medical director at University Hospital Urgent Care Network in Cleveland.

Of course, if you or a loved one is extremely allergic, speak up. “If you’ve had anaphylaxis, you better be talking to your doctor about the risks and whether you should get [the flu vaccine],” Dr. McNeeley says.

✔️ People with Guillain-Barre syndrome

The CDC says some people with a history of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) should not get a flu vaccine. GBS is a neurologic condition that attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. “If you’ve had Guillain-Barre, you know that you’ve had it. It’s very rare,” Dr. McNeeley explains.

Although the exact cause is unknown, two-thirds of people with GBS develop symptoms after they get sick with diarrhea or a respiratory illness, the CDC says. Certain bacterial infections or having the flu can also lead to a GBS diagnosis.

Some people have also developed GBS after getting vaccinated, but this is very rare. For every million doses of flu vaccine administered, only one or two people develop GBS, according to the CDC. If you have a known history of GBS, talk to your doctor before getting the flu shot.