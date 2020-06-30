INFOhio Delivers Remote Learning Resources to Ohio's Schools and Families

Supporting Educators with Digital Content and Professional Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFOhio is Ohio's PreK-12 Digital Library supporting schools and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. A program of the Management Council, this state-funded agency partners with Ohio's public, academic, and state libraries to license quality digital content that is freely available to all Ohio teachers, students, and parents.

"As COVID-19 necessitates school closures, PreK-12 educators are pivoting from in-person instruction to teaching remotely," noted John E. Miller, Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School Board Member. "Fortunately, a powerful ally is available to assist with this transition: INFOhio."

Throughout the last three months, INFOhio has provided solutions for remote learning to Ohio's schools and families. INFOhio's Remote Learning blog series singled out the digital content from INFOhio that could be used online or in print, allowing educators to meet the needs of students whether they have Internet at home or not.

"This school year alone, students, teachers, and parents have exceeded 23 million downloads of INFOhio's digital content to extend learning from the classroom to the kitchen table," shared Theresa Fredericka, Director of INFOhio. "Now more than ever, equitable access to high quality, digital content, is at the heart of delivering education 24/7 to our students."

Along with high-quality digital resources, INFOhio continues to support educators with professional development with their Remote Learning webinar series, where INFOhio delivers engaging learning opportunities for educators to share with students in preparation for a very different kind of summer. INFOhio also introduces educators to professional development options that are personalized and flexible for help planning the 20-21 school year.

Geoffrey Andrews, CEO of the Management Council, stated, "We are committed to providing Ohio's education community with quality digital resources for students, teachers, and parents that support remote learning."

INFOhio creates web tools for education and provides professional development and training focused on enhancing teaching and learning for the 21st century. INFOhio also supports many Ohio school libraries, providing software to inventory and manage library and technology assets. The eBooks, newspaper and magazine articles, videos, educational web tools, and online encyclopedias available from INFOhio at no cost make it an equitable solution for teaching and learning anywhere.

To learn more about INFOhio and the Management Council, visit https://www.infohio.org/about and https://www.managementcouncil.org/.

