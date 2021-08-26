Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.023

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) will increase its dividend on the 16th of September to AU$0.023. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Infomedia's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 105% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 45.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.024, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.046. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Infomedia has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.0% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Infomedia's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Infomedia is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Infomedia that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

