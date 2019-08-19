Infomedia Ltd. (ASX:IFM): Immense Growth Potential?

Looking at Infomedia Ltd.'s (ASX:IFM) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 21% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 0.7%. By 2020, we can expect Infomedia’s bottom line to reach AU$16m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$13m. Below is a brief commentary around Infomedia's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will Infomedia perform in the near future?

The view from 4 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for IFM, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of AU$13m and the final forecast of AU$23m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for IFM’s earnings is 19%. EPS reaches A$0.073 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.042 EPS today. In 2022, IFM's profit margin will have expanded from 18% to 22%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Infomedia, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

