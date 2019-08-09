Should Infomedia Ltd. (ASX:IFM) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Infomedia Ltd. (ASX:IFM), it is a financially-robust company with a great history and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Infomedia here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, IFM has ramped up its bottom line by 36%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 25%. which paints a buoyant picture for the company.

ASX:IFM Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

IFM's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that IFM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about IFM’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:IFM Historical Debt, August 9th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Infomedia, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is IFM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IFM is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does IFM return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from IFM as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of IFM? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.