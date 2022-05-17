Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Shares Could Be 30% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Infomedia

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$18.3m

AU$23.2m

AU$28.7m

AU$32.7m

AU$36.1m

AU$38.9m

AU$41.2m

AU$43.1m

AU$44.8m

AU$46.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Est @ 14%

Est @ 10.34%

Est @ 7.78%

Est @ 5.98%

Est @ 4.73%

Est @ 3.85%

Est @ 3.23%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%

AU$17.3

AU$20.6

AU$24.0

AU$25.8

AU$26.8

AU$27.3

AU$27.2

AU$26.9

AU$26.3

AU$25.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$247m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$46m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.8%) = AU$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= AU$610m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$857m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.6, the company appears quite good value at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Infomedia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.009. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Infomedia, we've compiled three additional factors you should consider:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Infomedia (1 is a bit concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does IFM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Voting goes 'smoothly' across NC on primary election day

    More than 2,600 polling locations opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. for voters to cast their ballot in the primary races.

  • President Biden in Buffalo: "What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism. Domestic terrorism."

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Buffalo today to pay their respect to the victims of the mass shooting and to speak to the family members of those affected. Biden emphasized the word “replaced” and said that individuals think that they will be replaced by people who do not look like them and believe them to be “lesser beings”.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • Black Lives Matter paid nearly $4M to board secretary, co-founder's brother, and father of her child

    The Black Lives Matter Global network foundation dished out millions in consulting fees, including to a board member and to individuals closely associated with its co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley lived extravagantly on $30 million in loans they lied 'through their teeth' to get: Feds

    In her opening statement, an Assistant US Attorney said Todd and Julie Chrisley made up documents to "get whatever they want whenever they want it."

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Let You Sleep Well at Night

    In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Don't be fooled by a bear-market rally in stocks ahead of 15% further downside in the the S&P 500, Morgan Stanley warns

    "The bottom line is that this bear market will not be over until valuations fall to levels that discount the kind of earnings cuts we envision."

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.