Informa Markets Co-locates Cosmobeauté Malaysia with Beautyexpo at KLCC in October 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets announces to bring the 20th edition beautyexpo and 16th edition Cosmobeauté Malaysia together in 2020, 1-4 October at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The collocated shows will become the largest beauty trade and professional platform in Malaysia and the region covering 15,500 sqm spread over 7 exhibition halls.
Beautyexpo, co-located with Cosmobeauté Malaysia will bring a new and enhanced show experience with complete spectrum of beauty industry portfolio covering Aesthetics, Beauty, Cosmetics, Spa & Wellness, Hair, Nails, OEM/ODM and the dedicated Halal Cosmetics zone.
"Informa Markets combines the strength of our two beauty events held in Malaysia into a single stronger platform dedicated to offer more business opportunities for the beauty industry and providing enriched content to visitors. Key exhibitors and stakeholders in the industry are very supportive towards this," said CP Saw, Director of Beauty Portfolio-ASEAN, Informa Markets.
Over 588 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions are expected, with the most participation of international pavilions from 8 countries and regions including Mainland China, South Africa, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Poland, Singapore and Taiwan.
The cosmetic industry has been expanding rapidly in both developed and developing countries. The cosmetics market in Asia seems to be one of the fastest growing markets. Malaysian consumers' interest was influenced by heavy advertising, marketing and growing prosperity that increased their interest in premium brands and imported cosmetics products. The more recent in the Malaysian market trade is the emerging of halal cosmetics which will be attraction for the country's Muslim audiences.
Based on the facts from previous shows, the Organiser expects to welcome 26,000 visitors from over 35 countries and regions which is a great chance for all participating companies and brands to gain higher exposure to the bigger market. The shows have received the strongest support from various industry associations including Asia Pacific Hairdressers & Cosmetologists Association (APHCA), Asia Pacific Spa & Wellness Coalition, Bumiputera Hairdressing Association (BUHA), Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT), Malaysian Bumiputera Make Up Artist Association (MBMUAA), SMITA Malaysia, Spa & Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS), Malaysian Association of Wellness & Spa (MAWSPA), Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA), Persatuan Anggun Menawan Malaysia (PAMM), Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA) and Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) .
Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 10 cities in Asia including Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Tokyo. "The collocation of two of Malaysia's leading beauty events - beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté for the first time at KLCC will maximise the participation value for exhibitors and visitors," said M Gandhi, the Group Managing Director (ASEAN) & Senior Vice President (Asia) of Informa Markets.
Powered by Cosmoprof, beautyexpo is the longest running beauty event in Southeast Asia; With its extensive coverage in Hair, it is also the only beauty trade show with a dedicated Halal Cosmetics zone. Meanwhile, Cosmobeauté Malaysia is known as the only platform for beauty trade professionals within Southeast Asia to explore business opportunities in the spectrum of Aesthetic, Beauty, Cosmetic, Nail and Spa industry.
For more information or to enquire about the participation, visit www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com .
Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
