Informa Markets Co-locates Cosmobeauté Malaysia with Beautyexpo at KLCC in October 2020

Bringing the Region's Most Established Beauty Shows

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets announces to bring the 20th edition beautyexpo and 16th edition Cosmobeauté Malaysia together in 2020, 1-4 October at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The collocated shows will become the largest beauty trade and professional platform in Malaysia and the region covering 15,500 sqm spread over 7 exhibition halls.

Beautyexpo and Cosmobeaute Malaysia will take place at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in 2020, 1-4 October More

Beautyexpo 2020 logo More

Cosmobeaute Malaysia 2020 logo More

Beautyexpo, co-located with Cosmobeauté Malaysia will bring a new and enhanced show experience with complete spectrum of beauty industry portfolio covering Aesthetics, Beauty, Cosmetics, Spa & Wellness, Hair, Nails, OEM/ODM and the dedicated Halal Cosmetics zone.

"Informa Markets combines the strength of our two beauty events held in Malaysia into a single stronger platform dedicated to offer more business opportunities for the beauty industry and providing enriched content to visitors. Key exhibitors and stakeholders in the industry are very supportive towards this," said CP Saw, Director of Beauty Portfolio-ASEAN, Informa Markets.

Over 588 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions are expected, with the most participation of international pavilions from 8 countries and regions including Mainland China, South Africa, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Poland, Singapore and Taiwan.