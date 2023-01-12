Informant sues Rapides Sheriff's Office over rapes after testifying she didn't blame agency

A woman raped while acting as a confidential informant for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office has sued the agency and others, alleging she was coerced into acting as an informant in exchange for not charging her with felony drug crimes.

During the woman's testimony during the Nov. 17 trial of Antonio Demetrius Jones, the man convicted on two counts of third-degree rape, she said she did not blame the Sheriff's Office for what had happened to her and that she had no intention to sue.

Jones forced the woman to perform oral sex twice as she went to his Texas Avenue home to buy meth on Jan. 13, 2021. She was acting as a confidential informant and was equipped with a device that recorded audio and video, although it did not relay that to nearby detectives in real time.

This story will be updated.

