Informant's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

Reuters

Mourners in London are preparing for a long and arduous wait before they can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in person, as a queue expected to stretch for miles through the capital began to form on Tuesday. A small group of people lined up near Lambeth Bridge on Tuesday - the first of an estimated 750,000-1 million mourners expected to file past the queen's coffin inside parliament from Wednesday afternoon. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime event to honour a once-in-a-lifetime woman," said Andrew Israels-Swenson, from Morris, Minnesota, whose 82-year-old British mother asked him to attend the event to "represent the family".