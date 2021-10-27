Informatica Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

(Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range to raise $841 million.

The company sold 29 million shares for $29 each on Tuesday, according to a statement. The company had marketed the shares for $29 to $32. The listing gives Informatica a market value of about $7.9 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The listing adds to a heady year for software IPOs on U.S. exchanges, led by Playtika Holding Corp.’s $2.16 billion offering. Not including Informatica, 67 software companies have raised almost $33 billion since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Informatica, based in Redwood City, California, had a net loss of $36 million on revenue of $676 million for the six months of June 30, compared with a loss of $103 million on revenue of $619 million a year earlier, according to the filings.

The software maker plans to use proceeds for working capital, to repay debt and fund acquisitions or investments.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Permira affiliates are listed as its biggest shareholders and will control about 88.5% of the company’s voting power. The pair took Informatica private in 2015 in a deal that valued the company at $5.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol INFA.

