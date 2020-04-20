Information Builders Named a Top Cloud Business Intelligence Vendor by Dresner Advisory Services for Seventh Consecutive Year

Follows Recent Recognition as Innovation Leader in Supporting Cloud Deployments

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, Inc. (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, today announced it has been ranked as a top vendor for the seventh consecutive year in Dresner's 2020 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence (BI) study. The distinction comes on the heels of receiving a Dresner innovation award honoring Information Builders as a leader in Cloud BI.

The Dresner Cloud Computing and BI report analyzes adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, state of data, action on insights, and success with BI. The report also ranks vendors, weighted by user prioritization of key capabilities and interoperability with enterprise data.

"Deployments of public cloud BI applications continue to grow steadily with organizations citing substantial benefits over traditional on-premises implementations," according to Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. The top-ranked vendors in this report have the best Cloud BI features, architecture, Web data connectors, and importantly, security to meet key user requirements."

Prior to the top vendor ranking, in February, Dresner Advisory Services selected Information Builders for five technology innovation awards including Cloud BI technologies, tools, and solutions supporting cloud deployment models.

"We are honored by the continued recognition for the unique design, technical capabilities, and scalability in our WebFOCUS product that allows customers to operationalize analytics across their enterprise," said Frank J. Vella, CEO, Information Builders. "Our top ratings and awards reflect "the wisdom of the crowd," as Dresner notes, where our focus on customers and technology innovation drives their positive experience and trust."

WebFOCUS is a BI and analytics solution that provides organizations the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. On the cloud, WebFOCUS is packaged as a set of components that offers customers simpler and faster deployments. It also provides organizations greater flexibility and scalability to handle growth and unanticipated demand.

About Information Builders

Information Builders is the data and analytics leader. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated solution for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

