Information Builders Welcomes Carol McNerney as Chief Marketing Officer

Successful Marketing Leader Joins Executive Team to Accelerate Brand and Business Momentum as IBI Aims to Own Leadership Position in the Data and Analytics Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, announced today the appointment of Carol McNerney as chief marketing officer (CMO). Reporting to CEO Frank J Vella, McNerney will drive the organization's marketing and communications strategy.

With nearly 30 years of experience, McNerney will focus on driving greater brand awareness, scaling a global demand-generation organization, and mobilizing a community of passionate customers and partners that rely on the IBI platform. With clients that range from Fortune 100 enterprises and federal agencies to innovative data-driven companies of every size in every major industry, McNerney has the opportunity to make the IBI community a competitive advantage for the company.

Before joining Information Builders, McNerney served as CMO at Savills North America, a provider of commercial real estate advisory services, where she led the marketing organization and drove a global rebrand. Prior to Savills, McNerney served as a senior marketing executive at a number of global technology and software organizations, including IBM, Pitney Bowes, Bloomberg, FocusVision, Bell and Howell, and TRIRIGA. She holds a BA in International Relations and French from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Flagler-Kenan Business School.

IBI has been leading the pack in data and analytics innovation for more than four decades. Unlike other vendors who have evolved their technology through acquisition, or are focused on point solutions, IBI provides an organically built data and analytics platform that runs in the cloud and can power the coming generations of innovation and growth.

"The way businesses operate today requires dynamic, expert marketing leaders to drive growth," said Frank Vella, CEO of Information Builders. "Carol is a perfect match for that role as we align our staff and capabilities with our goals and aspirations for 2020 and beyond. Her expertise, passion, and enthusiasm will be key in guiding Information Builders' success and successfully positioning us in the marketplace."

"The data and analytics space is in such an exciting place right now, and IBI is at the forefront of that," said McNerney. "This opportunity to work with an organization that's established as a leader but always pushing to evolve is a dream for a marketer. I'm thrilled to be a part of this great team and organization and to help move IBI forward into this new decade."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.