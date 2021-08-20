Information from employees of Kentucky company used in $2 million tax scam

Bill Estep
·1 min read

Three Texas residents took part in a scheme to file $2 million worth of false tax returns using identifying information from employees of several companies, including one in Kentucky, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury in Lexington indicted Stephen Olewe, Hillary Kubwa and Earnest Taylor Jr., on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and aggravated identity theft.

The three lived in Harris County, Texas, where Houston is located, during the time of the alleged conspiracy between December 2016 to May 2018.

The scheme involved posing as an employee of a company and sending emails asking another employee to send back payroll information, according to the indictment.

The practice, called phishing, is a common scam to try to get personal information from individuals and companies that criminals can use.

The FBI said it received 467,361 complaints about internet-enabled crimes and scams in 2019, including phishing, and recorded more than $3.5 billion in losses to people and businesses.

The indictment in Kentucky said that Olewe and others involved in the scam used information on people employed by eight companies to file more than 500 fraudulent tax returns seeking more than $2 million in refunds.

The government lost more than $200,000 through fraudulent refunds, the indictment said.

The indictment did not name the companies, but said one was in Lawrenceburg. The others were in Ohio, New York, Texas, Colorado, Michigan and Florida, according to the indictment.

A prosecutor requested summonses directing Olewe, Kubwa and Taylor to answer the charges.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the aggravated identity charges by two years each.

The Federal Trade Commission has tips on avoiding being victimized in a phishing scam.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amber alert for teen kidnapped by gang of four men

    Boy is 13, stands at 5’3 and 120 lbs

  • R. Kelly accuser tells court of alleged abuse

    The US R&B singer is accused of sexual abuse, racketeering and bribery; charges which he has denied.

  • Floyd Ray Roseberry: Capitol bomb threat suspect was pro-Trump and said ‘the revolution is on’

    Floyd Ray Roseberry, a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina, spoke ominously of wanting to start a ‘revolution’

  • R. Kelly accuser testifies that R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, one of the first women to publicly accuse Kelly of sexual abuse, spoke during her second day of testimony in Brooklyn federal court, the first of many expected prosecution witnesses against the 54-year-old Kelly. The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment accusing him of dominating and demanding absolute commitment from women and girls he abused in a two-decade racketeering scheme.

  • Ex-Netflix Employees Accused of $3.1 Million Insider Trading Scheme

    Five people, including three former Netflix employees, used confidential subscriber growth information to illegally trade in Netflix stock, netting $3.1 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed on Wednesday. Sung Mo “Jay” Jun, 49, of Bellevue, Wash., and three others have also been criminally charged in federal court in Seattle with three […]

  • 'I'm a corpse': Ailing Guadalajara drug kingpin gives first interview from prison

    Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, convicted in the murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, spoke for the first time in an exclusive Noticias Telemundo interview.

  • Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti

    As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country. The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by the a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday's earthquake.

  • Gangs in Haiti are abducting doctors, and their patients are paying the price

    Gangs in Haiti are abducting doctors, and their patients are paying the price

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Boyfriend strangles girlfriend and leaves her body on living room couch, Texas cops say

    When friends checked on the woman, they found her body on the couch 5 feet from the door.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • (Not) made in the USA: Defense contractor sold U.S. military ‘American’ goods that were made in China

    The contractor provided everything from swimming trunks for West Point cadets to spools of concertina wire, all made in China, prosecutors said.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Judge orders Larry Nassar to turn over prison money to his victims

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar's attempt to keep money in his prison account and ordered him to use it to pay his victims, the Washington Post reports.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff said that Nassar owes his victims much more than he paid — about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties — despite technically following the Bureau of Prisons’ rules. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Kentucky deputies find meth, guns hidden in luggage on a bus. New Yorkers charged.

    Lots of pills were also found. “It is believed that the drugs are cartel-related” and were being moved from Atlanta to New York.