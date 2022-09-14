Information gleaned in shooting probe leads Erie police to charge 2 men in 2021 shootout

Erie police had video that captured a shootout between two men after one had reportedly robbed the other in a parking lot of an eastside public housing complex in May 2021.

But they didn't have enough information to identify the two suspects until recently, when details emerged though an interview related to another shooting investigation, according to police.

City police detectives on Friday filed criminal charges against the two accused shooters in the May 5, 2021, incident in the 1400 block of East 19th Street.

One of the accused suspects, 19-year-old Andre D. Crockett, was arraigned Monday night on felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license, and on misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering. He was returned to the Erie County Prison, where he is being held in two other shooting cases, with bond set at $100,000.

The second accused suspect, 19-year-old Davine R. Warren, remained at large Tuesday morning. He is wanted on 19 charges, including felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license.

The incident

The shooting was reported on May 5, 2021, at about 5:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 19th Street. Officers who responded to the incident reported at the time that the door of a residence was struck by gunfire.

Police charge in the criminal complaints filed against Crockett and Warren that Crockett, who was 17 at the time, was sitting in a silver car in a parking lot when Warren, who was 18 at the time, ran up to Crockett and attempted to rob him. Detectives accuse Warren of stealing an iPhone and $30 worth of marijuana from Crockett, and they wrote in the complaints that Crockett attempted to recover his phone before Warren started to walk away heading south through the parking lot.

Investigators accuse Crockett of pulling out a handgun and firing at least two shots at Warren. They wrote in the complaints that Warren shot back at Crockett three times before running away. Neither was reported injured in the shooting.

Story continues

One round fired during the exchange of gunfire hit the front door of an occupied residence in the 1400 block of East 19th Street, detectives wrote in the complaints.

The investigation

The event was captured on surveillance video by Erie Housing Authority security cameras, according to Erie police. Investigators reviewed the video as part of the investigation, but they were not able to positively identify the two accused shooters.

That changed recently, when detectives investigating one of a series of recent shootings in Erie received information through interviews, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday. That information led detectives to identify and charge Crockett and Warren as suspects in the May 2021 incident, he said.

Crockett is now facing charges in three shooting cases in the city. Erie police charged him on Aug. 24 with offenses including attempted homicide and aggravated assault in shootings that happened on Aug. 19 and Aug. 23.

Police accuse Crockett in the Aug. 19 incident of firing gunshots at a group of people outside of the 17Xpress convenience store at Buffalo Road and Broad Street following a confrontation inside of the store. No one was wounded in the shooting.

Crockett is accused in the Aug. 23 incident of shooting at a group of people in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. No one was injured in the shooting, but three houses in the 300 block of West Eighth Street were struck by bullets, according to police.

Investigators said witnesses to the Aug. 23 shooting gave police a description of the suspected shooter, who fled on a bicycle, and an officer spotted Crockett, who matched the description, on a nearby street. Crockett ran off as the officer approached, but he was later spotted on the porch of a residence in the 600 block of Downing Avenue, detectives wrote in his criminal complaint.

Officers were given permission to search the house and said they found Crockett hiding under a pile of clothing in the basement, according to information in the complaint.

Crockett is in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 in bonds in the two cases and is awaiting his preliminary hearings.

More:Erie police find 19-year-old man hiding under clothes in basement, accused of firing gunshots

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Info in Erie shooting probe leads police to 2 suspects in 2021 crime