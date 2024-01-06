Information on Guiding Reins; Run Club to hold private screening; Food for Thought to begin

Guiding Reins offers support through equines

Founded in 2018, Guiding Reins supports first responders, frontline workers, military veterans and their families affected by trauma with equine-assisted peer to peer support, small group and one-on-one opportunities to learn how to heal while working with horses along with online resources.

In this photo taken by paramedic and firefighter Daniel Sundhal, he asked the first responders all for one word that stands for the reason they got into EMS and put their doors of the ambulance.

According to a news release, services are provided at no charge at host farms in Mill Spring and also in South Carolina in Campobello, Columbia and Greer with the support of donations, sponsorships and grants. Program registration for the first quarter for new participants opens Jan. 8, and space is limited.

In December, Guiding Reins spent time with the 2024 Paramedic Class of Blue Ridge Community College, increasing awareness about how the group can support the mental health wellness of first responders with its EAGALA certified program that utilizes the assistance of equines.

More information about Guiding Reins is available at guidingreins.org. Anyone interested in Guiding Reins presenting about its services to a group in the area can call 864-457-3575 or send an email to info@guidingreins.org.

Run Club to hold private screening of "The Infinite Race"

The Hendersonville Run Club will hold a private screening of the documentary "The Infinite Race" about the Tarahumara Indian runners at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Flat Rock Cinema. Five runners will visit the area, and the movie is a fundraiser to help raise money to cover some of the travel expenses.

Food and drink will be available for purchase before the movie. Tickets are $25 for adults but free for children under 16 and families are encouraged to attend. Visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/A64BJDYIFTXE6IAMOM7TO73A to purchase tax-deductible tickets.

"The Infinite Race" is a film produced by ESPN and directed by Bernardo Ruiz. ESPN describes the film as "the story of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico, who inspired an ultrarunning craze around the world - and are currently threatened by drug cartel violence."According to ESPN, t

he Tarahumara regularly run distances of 100-plus miles while going barefoot or wearing thin sandals.

The film "explores the big questions raised by this series of events: What happens when outsiders, even when well-intentioned, come to a community with different economic, political and cultural realities than their own?"

Education Foundation's Food for Thought Campaign starts Jan. 12

The Henderson County Education Foundation's annual Food for Thought Campaign will be held from Jan. 12-28, according to a news release.

This community-driven initiative encourages patrons to dine out for education at any participating Henderson County restaurant, make a donation to HCEF, and enter a drawing for a chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card at the chosen establishment. Those who visit three or more restaurants during the campaign will be eligible for additional prizes.

"The Food for Thought Campaign exemplifies the power of community support in addressing the crucial needs of our students. By dining at local establishments and contributing to HCEF, you are directly impacting the lives of students in Henderson County Public Schools, providing vital support for their day-to-day emergent needs, such as school supplies, meals outside of school, medications, clothing, graduation materials, field trip expenses, eyeglasses and more," said Peggy Marshall, executive director of the Henderson County Education Foundation, said in the release.

All proceeds from the Food for Thought Campaign will contribute to the annual Spring Fund, ensuring that students in Henderson County receive the necessary assistance to thrive academically and personally. For more information visit hcefnc.org or call 828-697-5551.

Gardening for Life Celebration set for March

The Gardening for Life Celebration returns to Polk County High School March 30.

The inaugural Celebration was in March 2023 when more than 700 people traveled from across the region to hear a presentation by conservationist Doug Tallamy, to shop for native plants and to explore educational exhibits, according to a news release. The day was designed to engage the community in meaningful conversations about the many ways conservation begins at home.

This year's free event will be from noon to 5 p.m. and is made possible by the support of dozens of community partners. Lead partners include The Congregational Church (UCC) Tryon, Conserving Carolina, New View Realty, Claussen Walters Real Estate, Champions for Wildlife, Mast General Store, Wild Birds Unlimited Hendersonville, Modera Wealth, Green Blade Garden Club, Tryon Garden Club and Denny and Skip Crowe.

Visit gardeningforlifeproject.org to stay updated on the latest news. Visit conservingcarolina.org for information on event registration.

WNC Quilters Guild offering two shows

The WNC Quilters Guild will be participating in two exhibits to start off 2024.

The first will be the National Quilting Day Free Exhibit Quilt Show, which will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Blue Ridge Mall. Each year, the quilters are presented with a challenge, and this year's is Magazine Challenge in honor of the guild's 42nd anniversary. Quilters must get their inspiration on page 42 of any non-quilting magazine.

Patches of future quilts sit on a table during the Sunshine Quilt Guild Retreat on April 25 at The Lodge at Flat Rock.

The second event is a show entitled "A Garden of Quilts Show," which will be held May 17-18 at the Youth Activities Building in the Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock.

Admission is $5 with free regular and handicap parking. Wheelchairs and walkers are easily accommodated. Bus tours are welcome. For more information, go to westernncquilters.org or send an email to info@westernncquilters.org.

