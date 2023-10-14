Information about Hamas holding several Ukrainians in captivity not confirmed – Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel

Information that Hamas militants are holding several Ukrainian citizens in captivity has not been confirmed.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, in a comment for ZN.UA

Details: Korniichuk said that information that some of the Ukrainian citizens who are considered missing have been taken prisoner by Hamas militants has not been confirmed.

He added that at least 260 citizens of Ukraine will be evacuated from Israel to Romania in the near future.

Quote: "208 people are leaving today, 52 tomorrow. We are organising the next flight for 18 October. Tickets for all these flights were obtained through the embassy."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Details: Korniichuk explained that there has been no new information regarding the number of Ukrainians killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. Only one of the Ukrainian citizens killed so far had only a Ukrainian passport.

Still, Ukraine is a country with one the largest number of citizens who became victims of Hamas attacks in Israel.

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel told ZN.UA that the number of Ukrainians killed in Israel may be due to the low prices of real estate and rent in the areas that were targeted by Hamas militants.

Two hundred and forty Ukrainian citizens are currently waiting to be evacuated from Gaza. Korniichuk said they have not yet been evacuated due to the difficult circumstances outside of the embassy’s control.

Background:

On Friday, 13 October, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said that according to information obtained by Israel, Hamas might be holding citizens of Ukraine captive; he added that the information had not been confirmed.

On 12 October, Korniichuk said that the first evacuation flight with 200 citizens of Ukraine on board would fly from Israel to Romania on Saturday, 14 October, with the next flight planned for Sunday.

As of Friday, 13 October, 12 Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel, according to the information obtained by Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that it had confirmed the deaths of 11 Ukrainians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!