New information on how investigators linked two separate murder cases to one man

New details from the state attorney’s office reveal how investigators linked Terrell Lewis, the man accused of a triple homicide in April, to another murder that happened weeks earlier in March.

Action News Jax told you on Saturday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Lewis was charged with murder in a separate case — the killing of a 24-year-old woman.

The new warrant shows how investigators pieced the two cases together.

There are four main pieces of evidence that were reviewed: witness statements, security footage, bullet casings and the tracking on Lewis’ cell phone the night of the March murder.

The arrest warrant Action News Jax received from the state attorney’s office says the bullet casings found at both crime scenes matched, but at first they didn’t have any leads for what had happened in March.

Investigators said Lewis was following the woman’s car closely and quickly. Witnesses added he chased her down the road, shooting into her car.

A witness was interviewed by the child protection team, and a statement was made about Lewis killing a woman in a car that matched the car of the murdered woman, so investigators requested Lewis’ phone records.

Investigators said Lewis’ phone records also showed he and the 24-year-old were in the same area at the same time the night of the shooting.

Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson, said this was an impressive investigative strategy.

“The marks on the casings, that’s old evidence,” he said. “The use of the cell phone tracking is new, and the incorporation of three pieces of evidence — an eye witness, the tracking of shell casing and tracking of a cell phone — tell us who the likely killer is. Certainly sufficient to bring that before a jury.”

