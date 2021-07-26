Information needed to solve Tupelo triple homicide

Jul. 26—TUPELO — Law enforcement and community groups are asking for the public to come forward to help solve the shooting deaths of three young adults over the weekend.

"Tupelo police will do everything we can but our community's help is vital," said Tupelo interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton. "I plead with the community to help police in all ways to solve this horrendous crime."

Charles Moore, the president of the Lee County chapter of the NAACP, agreed and said people need to get past the old idea that "Snitches get stitches."

"I want to present a new narrative. It is not snitching. It is working to make your community safer," Moore said. "We are the only ones who can stop this. It's not just the Black community that needs to act. It is the whole community."

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart and found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male died at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours Sunday.

Police would not offer any details about the shootings or the circumstances at the scene. They did say they are not aware of any other injuries at the location.

While there were numerous people and cars at the residence when the shootings happened, no one has come forward with information about the shooter or a possible motive.

"I implore, beg and plead for anybody who has any information to help us out," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "There are numerous ways to get us information. And if they call Crime Stoppers it is completely anonymous. There is no way we can find out their name or number."

Deputy Police Chief Anthony Hill said someone out there knows something and that information could help solve the case and lead to a conviction.

Moore said his group has already reached out the New Black Panthers and churches trying to tell people that it is important for witnesses to come forward.

"I am past sick and tired. I want somebody to step up and take action," Moore said. "We've got to be responsible for our community. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

