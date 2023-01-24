Information plea nets 8-year split sentence

Jan. 23—A man charged with possessing meth in December pleaded guilty by information to the charge just weeks later in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received an 8-year split sentence.

Steven Tylor Moore, 31, pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received an eight-year sentence with six months to serve at 75% as a Range 1 offender.

Moore is being given credit for 26 days already served in jail. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from a Dec. 11 encounter with Crossville Police during which meth was discovered in his possession. Moore entered the guilty plea Jan. 6.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Guilty pleas

—Charles A. Maxwell, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging auto burglary and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is banned from contact with the victim, is to pay restitution, if any. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from the entering of a vehicle in the parking lot at Cumberland Medical Center on Jan. 1. He entered his plea on Jan. 6.

—Amanda Lynn Giles, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a two-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender. The plea is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in Georgia.

Giles is to pay $4,000 restitution at the rate of $50 per month while on probation with court costs waived.

The charge stems from the theft of a Jeep Compass on Jan. 31, 2022, that was found wrecked in Georgia.

—James Robert Presley, 40, charged with burglary, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is to pay $90 restitution and is banned fro contact with the victim.

The charge stems from the theft of a trailer and boat on July 31, 2022, from a Broken Bow Rd. address. On that date, Presley was found inside a residence in the Clifty community where the theft had taken place.

—Kyle Odell Redmon, 39, charged with burglary, pleaded guilty to that charge and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. A theft of property of up to $1,000 was dropped.

The charge stems from a Sept. 23, 2001, burglary of a garage.

Deadline docket

—Jerry Hilton Brown, driving under the influence, continued to Feb. 10.

—Brian Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to later date.

—Shadyda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence, per se (8% BAC of higher), and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 25.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Crystal Leann Mosley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to March 20.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, continued to Feb. 10.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, motion hearing set for March 20.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession of meth, criminal impersonation, two counts of simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, intensive treatment through incarceration in the Drug Court program application pending and continued for status report on Feb. 3.

Hearings/motions

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, sentence hearing continued to Feb. 10 for status on payment of restitution.

Report with attorney

—Joshua Issac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence, per se (8% BAC or higher), and second offense driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 25 at which time Barnard is to return to court with an attorney.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se (8% BAC or higher), continued to Feb. 10.

