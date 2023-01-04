New information released in 1981 Benson murder

Jan. 3—Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office continue to seek answers in the 1981 murder of Sarah "Jeanette" Benson, 51, of Farmersburg.

On the evening of Jan. 2, 1981, Benson returned home from shopping in Terre Haute to find an intruder inside her home.

Neighbors described seeing a blue sedan parked in the Benson's driveway just prior to her returning home.

One of the witnesses thought the vehicle was an older Plymouth Valiant, describing it as "robin egg blue."

A second witness thought the vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet, describing it as having "shiny blue paint."

A third witness described a "clean" bluish green sedan.

One neighbor observed a white male near the home. The male, who was wearing what appeared to be a down vest, was seen knocking on Benson's front door.

The male was described as tall and thin, possibly in his 20s. Investigators believe this man was likely the killer.

A recent development has led investigators to release a photograph of shoes similar to those the killer may have worn.

Investigators have exhausted many leads over the years, but have not been able to develop probable cause on a particular individual.

The Benson family remains hopeful that sharing this information may spark someone's memory.

If you know of any information concerning Benson's murder, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308 or Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.