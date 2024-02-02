New information released in 2019 killings of wild burros along 15 Freeway

Officials from the Bureau of Land Management are asking for the public’s help to find the persons responsible for killing at least 19 wild burros along the 15 Freeway between Baker and Primm, Nevada.

The animals were killed in August 2019, a year in which at least 46 burros were found shot to death in the area, officials said.

The dead burros were first found in May 2019 and the mysterious shootings continued for multiple months. Details released Thursday are related to one incident in which 19 burros were found shot dead.

The yearslong investigation has led to the identification of two vehicles of interest in that case.

The vehicles are both 2008 Toyota extended cab pickups, one that is a silver with flared fenders and a brush guard, and the other is white with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof and brush guard.

This composite image shows security footage that captured two vehicles of interest related to the 2019 killings of wild burros between Nevada and San Bernardino County. (Bureau of Land Management)

Video surveillance captured the two trucks traveling together on Aug. 13, 2019 and were last seen in Primm. The vehicles were spotted around 6:30 a.m. at Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino, BLM said.

Photos of the vehicles were released Thursday. Officials said investigators are interested in simply talking to the vehicle owners at this time.

The weapon used to kill the burros has been identified as a .30-06 caliber rifle. Investigators believe the gun might be vintage based on the “rifling of the projectiles recovered,” adding that it may have been manufactured by Browning, Remington, Springfield, Winchester or was U.S. Military.

This photo released by the Bureau of Land Management on Feb. 1, 2024, shows a rifle projectile used in the 2019 killings of at least 19 burros in the Mojave Desert.

“The rifle is chambered for .30-06 Springfield ammunition,” BLM said. “Special agents also believe the person or persons responsible used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of their cartridges.”

The burros killed were all from the Clark Mountain Herd Area in San Bernardino County, which is managed by the BLM Field Office in Needles.

Burros are federally protected animals under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, which protects wild horses and burros from capture, branding, harassment or death. It also recognizes the free-roaming animals as an “integral part of the natural system of public lands managed by BLM.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this investigation. A reward of more than $100,000 was offered as part of the greater investigation that encompasses all of the burro killings that year.

It’s yet to be determined if the suspects responsible for the August 2019 killings are the same people responsible for the other 27 deaths in 2019, BLM said.

Anyone with any information about this crime or other burro killings is urged to utilize the WeTip crime reporting system online or by calling 909-987-5005. Special agents request that those providing tips leave contact information so that investigators can follow up with additional questions.

Information that leads to successful prosecution of those responsible will receive the award.

