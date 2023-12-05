New information released in the disappearance of missing RIT student. What we know now

Monroe County sheriff's deputies have located surveillance footage of missing Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 20.

Just last week, deputies announced that the search for Grant, 22, a Henrietta resident, had intensified, now spanning central New York and the Adirondack region.

Matthew Grant, who resides in Henrietta, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said he was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and driving a 2014 dark charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate (ESR8141).

Recent developments indicate that the E-ZPass in Grant's Jeep was last recorded on the New York State Thruway, Exit 36 (Interstate 81). Responding to this information, police expanded their search efforts to the Syracuse and Adirondack regions.

On Monday, deputies confirmed that - while canvassing businesses along the New York state Thruway - they found video of Grant at a gas station between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 39 (Syracuse) just before midnight on Nov. 20.

Deputy Brendan Hurley said that Grant was walking around inside the convenience store in the video and that he appeared to be alone but not in distress.

Who is Matthew Grant

Matthew Joseph Grant is from Onaway, Michigan. A standout wrestler, he attended Onaway High School and was a four-time placer in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) state tournament. He also qualified for the MHSAA Dual States three times, according to his profile on RIT's athletics website.

In addition to his wrestling, Grant also participated on the Quiz Bowl team in high school. He graduated fourth in his high school class.

At the time of his disappearance, he was pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology and was named co-captain of the university's wrestling team for the 2023-24 season.

He is the son of Mark and Nancy Grant and has a sister.

His interests include hiking, fishing, and reading.

Search for missing RIT student Matthew Grant ongoing

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information on Grant's whereabouts to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New information released in disappearance of RIT student Matthew Grant