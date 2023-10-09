New information released in fatal Augusta hit and run investigation, family speaks out

New details have been released in an investigation surrounding the death of a 21-year-old Augusta woman who last month was hit by pick-up truck while walking on Mike Padgett Highway.

Zyionna Fields, 21, of Augusta, was hit by a Ford F150 just after 2 a.m. Sept. 6 while walking on the 3000 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Fields and a 27-year-old Augusta man were walking north in a southbound turn lane when Fields was struck by the pick-up truck, according to the report. Field's body then knocked down the man she was with.

After the crash, the driver of the truck, later identified as Johnathan Darnel Brown, 35, of Augusta, continued driving and left the scene, according to the report. Two witnesses confirmed the events.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene at just before 3 a.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office. The man she was with was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the report.

Deputies noted in the report that both pedestrians were at fault "for walking in the roadway and not on the sidewalk."

Just before 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 7, Brown's pick-up truck was spotted via sheriff's office Flock cameras and had damages consistent to the wreck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Brown turned himself in and is charged with felony homicide by vehicle and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Brown was previously charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime in 2012, issued a ticket in 2015 for failure to yield while turning left, and issued a ticket in 2018 for speeding, according to Richmond County Superior Court records.

Family creates GoFundMe for funeral expenses

Field's mother, Lyashica Fields, said her daughter "FuFu" was working on getting her GED and would always light up a room.

"It's messed up because I have my 1-year-old crying out for her because they talked literally every day," said Lyashica Fields. "Now my baby's crying, looking to the sky crying for FuFu and she's no longer here. You can't explain it to someone that young."

She added Zyionna was the oldest of 18 siblings and left behind three nieces and two nephews.

On top of grieving, the family said they struggled to finance the unexpected funeral. A GoFundMe page was set up to help with expenses.

"The GoFundMe is to help finish up paying for her funeral," Zyionna's mother said. "I didn't have insurance on [any of my kids] yet, so it's really showing me I need to get an insurance policy for the rest of my family."

The GoFundMe has raised about $1,000 of the $3,000 goal, as of late last week. To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc75cp48.

