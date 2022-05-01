New information released on Orange Mound shooting, MPD says

Memphis Police released photos of the suspect from a shooting in Orange Mound.

On Apr. 24, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Club Memphis, which is in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

When police arrived, one man, Vincent Lasane Jr, was laying on the ground from a gunshot wound.

Lasane Jr was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a light-colored four-door sedan with rims, as the suspect vehicle.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

